The lead executive of PlayPower, Playworld’s parent corporation, expressed gratitude Thursday to the first responders who extinguished a fire that caused severe damage to the playground equipment manufacturer’s Lewisburg-area business complex.
Bryan Yeazel, chief executive officer of PlayPower, described the first responders who put out Tuesday’s fire as “true heroes (who) helped to save many lives and livelihoods.”
“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, and the quick action of the fire departments, the company’s employees, and the building’s firewalls protected the vast majority of our facility and contained the damage,” Yeazel said.
Trooper Jim Nizinski, state police fire marshal, previously said a malfunction inside a curing oven on Tuesday sparked the fire. It spread through portions of the manufacturing and shipping areas of Playworld’s complex at 1000 Buffalo Road, Route 192, Buffalo Township.
Firefighters from at least three counties helped extinguish the blaze. William Cameron Engine Company of Lewisburg had command of the scene. Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Young previously said. The fire was extinguished after approximately four hours.
Nizinski ruled the cause of the fire as accidental. He estimated the building sustained $1.5 million in damages, with damages to contents and machinery totaling more than $3 million additionally. There was no fire suppression system in the area where the blaze sparked, Nizinski said.
“Our effort to make repairs began immediately after the fire was out and is proceeding at full speed to ensure we do not miss a beat. Our employees in Lewisburg have an indomitable spirit. They do not back down from any challenge and are eager to continue the important work of serving our valued customers,” Yeazel said.
Yeazel didn’t elaborate on the extent of damage to Playworld’s building and operations, and he didn’t specify whether the facility, or parts of it, would be temporarily shuttered and how that might directly impact employees.