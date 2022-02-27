Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.