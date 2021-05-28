SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney offered a plea deal to a woman who was extradited from Illinois after fleeing with her two children in violation of court instructions.
Sawsan Hadidi, 40, of Riverside, appeared via videoconference on Friday in front of Judge Hugh Jones. Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden and Public Defender Gerald Joseph Iwanejko Jr. said the plea deal calls for Hadidi to plead guilty to a felony count of concealment of whereabouts of children, but no decision has been made on the offer yet.
Hadidi faces six felony charges: two counts of interference with custody of children, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of concealment of the whereabouts of a child. She originally moved from Shamokin in June. She appeared at a court hearing on June 11 and left Riverside with the children sometime between June 11 and June 12, according to police. The children were 4-years-old and 3-months-old at the time.
She appeared on billboards along the East Coast over the summer after an Amber Alert was issued. She was taken into custody in Niles, Illinois, less than 15 miles outside of Chicago, in September. At a cost of $3,000, Hadidi was returned to Northumberland County on Dec. 2 and committed to the county jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.
Jones also denied a defense motion to change bail to unsecured.
“No, that’s not going to happen,” said Jones. “She’s a flight risk. She has no credibility in this court.”
Jones denied Hadidi a chance to speak in court and instructed her to stop sending him letters from prison, noting it was “inappropriate” to communicate with him and not through her attorney in a public courtroom.
Hadidi is also facing a felony count of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of criminal mischief for an unrelated incident in Northumberland County Jail on Feb. 22. She allegedly attacked a correctional officer, spit in the face of another, and tried to take a Taser from them at the jail in Coal Township.
She is scheduled for a formal arraignment on those charges in Northumberland County Prison at 9 a.m. June 15.