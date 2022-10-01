Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.