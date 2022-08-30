SUNBURY — A former employee at Custom Container Solutions accused of using a company credit card to illegally make more than $230,000 in personal purchases is scheduled for a plea hearing in October.
Jennifer L. Leonard, 51, of Green Street, Selinsgrove, was originally scheduled for plea court on Tuesday but the hearing was postponed until 9:15 a.m. Oct. 4 in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. Leonard is also accused of altering payroll to give herself a raise, according to the Milton Police Department.
Leonard is charged with three felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, four felony counts of access device fraud, a felony count of theft by deception, a felony count of receiving stolen property, a felony count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, and a felony count of forgery. The charges were filed by Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
The police were contacted by Todd A. Vonderheid, a managing partner at Custom Container Solutions (CCS), 201 N. Industrial Road, Milton, on Aug. 7, 2021, to report that Leonard, a former employee, had allegedly committed a theft from the company. She had been terminated on July 8, 2021, for issues not related to the reported theft.
Leonard allegedly used her company credit card to make purchases to her personal PayPal account totaling $234,192.23 and then allegedly modified the account documents to cover up the purchases. These purchases were made between November 2018 and May, police said.
Leonard has been free since Aug. 20, 2021, after posting $250,000 unsecured bail.