SUNBURY — A former human resources administrator at Custom Container Solutions in Milton who allegedly used a company credit card to illegally make more than $230,000 in personal purchases and altered the payroll to give herself a raise is scheduled for a plea hearing next month.
Jennifer L. Leonard, 51, of Selinsgrove, will appear at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 30 in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. Leonard is charged with three felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, four felony counts of access device fraud, a felony count of theft by deception, a felony count of receiving stolen property, a felony count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, and a felony count of forgery.
The police were contacted by Todd A. Vonderheid, a managing partner at Custom Container Solutions (CCS), 201 N. Industrial Rd., Milton, on Aug. 7 to report that Leonard, a former employee, had allegedly committed a theft from the company. She had been terminated on July 8 for issues not related to the reported theft.
Leonard’s base salary was $60,000. She was overpaid by $2,700 in 2020 and $13,078.73 in 2021, police said.
Leonard allegedly used her company credit card to make purchases to her personal PayPal account totaling $234,192.23 and then allegedly modified the account documents to cover up the purchases. These purchases were made between November 2018 and May, police said.
Leonard posted $250,000 unsecured bail on Aug. 20.