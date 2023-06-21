LEWISBURG — The director of the Lewisburg Arts Council said she is impressed with the amount of talent from the artists featured in the Plein Air Art Show in Lewisburg.
The ninth Plein Air Art Show is featured in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, for the month of June. Sixteen artists displayed 33 pieces of work in the styles of plein air painting, nature photography and urban sketching.
“The art was created between April 30 and May 13. They had to start a piece, finish it, and get it framed for the show in less than a month,” said Lewisburg Arts Council Director Della Hutchinson. “It’s astonishing to me their talent and dedication to their art.”
Barbara Baker, the chair of both the exhibits committee and artists’ guild committee, said the exhibit is done in cooperation with the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Merrill Linn Conservancy, the Public Library for Union County and the Union County Historical Society.
“It’s really a unique partnership and represents what we have in Lewisburg,” said Baker. “The conservancy protects natural beauty, the historical society protects our properties. We have an active artist population, and they make beautiful paintings of what we have here in Union County.”
The library is also a perfect choice to host the exhibit, she said.
“The library is a wonderful place,” said Baker. “This gallery in the lobby has lots of people walking through and seeing the artwork.”
Plein air painting, a French expression that translates to “in the open air,” is a style of art done in the outdoors rather than in a studio, is completed on locations and captures a moment in nature. Urban sketching is defined as quick sketches in an urban setting, said Baker.
Featured artwork started during the 2023 Celebration of the Arts. From April 30 to May 13, artists and photographers were invited to capture in their artwork or photographs the unique beauty of the landscapes and wildlife of any four of Linn Conservancy’s protected sites — the Dale-Engle-Walker property outside Lewisburg, The Koos Property in Mifflinburg, the Shikellamy Bluffs at the Shikellamy State Park in Union County and the new Turtle Creek Park in East Buffalo Township — and downtown Lewisburg, said Baker.
On May 7, artists learned how to do urban sketching from featured artist of the Celebration of the Arts Jane Albin. Twenty artists of all levels of expertise watched Albin demonstrate the techniques and then tried the process by selecting interesting Lewisburg sites to sketch, said Baker.
Artists also had a Plein Air workshop from artist Kelly Charlesworth, of Harrisburg, said Baker.
The exhibit kicked off with an opening reception on June 5. It runs until June 30.