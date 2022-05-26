After 34 years as owner of the Point Township Drive In outdoor movie theater, David Renn announced on Wednesday that he is closing after this season.
A beloved landmark in the community, the drive in theater, at 3601 Point Township Drive (Route 11), Northumberland, will be closed permanently, Renn said on Wednesday, in a facebook posting.
"It's been a very rough and stressful few days," said Rachel Renn, David's wife on Thursday.
Although David is recovering from a medical procedure, he still wanted to address all the fans and customers who have supported the drive in over the years.
Renn poured his heart into the drive in for "more than 30 years," he said Thursday night.
"I don't own the land that the theater sits on," he explained."I lease it. Some time ago, the owner was in contact with a company that wanted to change the theater land over to a solar farm. They had made him an offer he couldn't refuse."
This situation was delayed for the longest time, Renn said, and he thought the deal had fallen through. "Then I learned over this past weekend that the deal to establish a solar farm on the land was still alive."
"This was kind of like the last straw with everything," Renn said. "I'm getting older and my health isn't as good as it used to be. I was looking at retiring anyway with my wife and son taking over the business there. But the way things snuck up here at the last minute..."
The movie business has changed so much over the past 30 years, he said, with the best releases being streamed. The amount of movie selections he could offer the public was drastically reduced.
"It was getting harder and harder every year to operate the drive in as a drive in," Renn explained. "It's led to whatever time I have left I'd like to spend it with the family. Not be putting in 100 hours a week."
Reduced hours until end of July
Renn will still operate the drive in Friday to Sunday. His normal season would run until the end of September, but this year, he is cutting the season short.
"Our season will probably go until the end of July," he said.
"Due to all of this, we are offering partial refunds on all season passes sold. If you purchased a family pass we are refunding $100 and if you purchased a couples pass we are refunding $75. Please message the drive-in page for your refund. This will be our last season at the drive-in, so please come out and make the most of it. We are so sad that it has come to this, but unfortunately things are out of our control."
Thank yous to friends and customers.
"We want to thank each and every one of you for being with us through the years," David and Rachel said. "We have loved every minute of it."
"We've seen generations of families come through there," David said. "I don't think we've ever had a customer at the drive in. We considered them family.
"It breaks my heart that we have to come to an end here," he said quietly.
If nothing else, Renn wants to make what's left of the season a great year, a lot of fun "and special things for the community, as a way to thank everybody who has come out over the years."