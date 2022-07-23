Even though the Point Drive-In Theatre will be closing for the season next weekend and possibly permanently, don’t start looking for a new drive-in movie complex just yet.
Owner David Renn could possibly have some plans after previously announcing one of the only drive-in theaters in the Valley was set to close after this season.
Renn, who has owned the outdoor theater for the past 34 years, said earlier this year that plans were in place for the location along Route 11 to become a solar farm.
“Well, we may be back for one more season at this location,” Renn said. “We are just getting small details right now but we keep everyone updated.”
Renn doesn’t own the land alongside Route 11 at 3601 Point Township Drive, where the theater sits.
He was informed the property’s owner had worked out a deal for a solar farm, but Renn said he recently learned things aren’t going as fast as they thought so he may be able to squeeze out one more season.
“We will see what happens,” he said.
If that fails, Renn said he will move on with no regrets.
“I am looking forward to retiring,” he said.
He has also been in discussions with his family about possibly continuing the tradition at another location, talking with people and organizations about possibly relocating the theater elsewhere in the Valley.
Renn said he didn’t want to discuss where or what has been talked about, but he wants to keep the generations of people he met along the way with a place to go and enjoy an outside movie.
“I will miss everyone for sure,” he said. “But like I said, we will see what happens. Everything is fluid and things have changed so we still may be able to operate up here next year before anything else happens.”
Renn said he is closing in the next few weekends because of a lack of help and most of the summer movies are out and nothing is really coming out on the screen.
“Once you get into August, the family-friendly movies aren’t there,” he said. “We also never had a problem with employees but now we are like everyone else and we just don’t have the help.”
Renn said the 2022 season was a good one because of the hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick.” The sequel to the 1980s hit starring Tom Cruise has made more than $1.2 billion globally following a Memorial Day weekend release.
“That helped and people came out to see it,” he said.
Renn said there are some scheduled events after the season is officially over and that he would keep the public aware of what the future plans are for the theater.
“We have seen generations of families come here,” he said. “We are definitely going to see what we can do to keep this going.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is interested in speaking with Renn to see about any possibility of bringing the theater to the city on either Celotex or the former dump, which sits behind the city in the southern end of town.
“It’s worth having a conversation about,” Brosious said. “The theater has been here for so long and we want to keep it in the area, so why not Sunbury if we could find the spot?”
Brosious said he has been going to the Point Drive-In since he was a kid.
“I have been to the drive-in so many times through my life,” he said. “It’s safe to say everyone wants it to stay here so if we here in Sunbury can help, we will.”
But for now, Renn said he will get through the season and see what happens next.
“We didn’t rule anything out,” he said.