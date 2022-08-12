NORTHUMBERLAND — Phil and Karen Geise take great pride in the legacy of their nearly century-old family farm outside Northumberland just off Ridge Road.
The state Department of Agriculture this week honored the Geises, of Point Township, as one of 17 families whose farms earned Century Farm status for being in the same family for 100 years. Families from Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Centre, Columbia, Erie, Fulton, Jefferson, Juniata, Northumberland, Perry, Somerset, and York counties have earned the designation for "their commitment to feeding Pennsylvania and sustaining our economy."
"I'm proud of the family history that is represented here," said Geise, 69. "The award is not about us personally, it's about the history of our family."
"It's a lot of work," said Karen Geise, 65.
Since the Century Farm program’s inception in 1977 and 2004 when the Bicentennial Farm program began, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has recognized nearly 2,300 farms. Farms receive a sign they can post on their property noting the designation. Northumberland County is home to 37 century farms and four bicentennial farms.
Phil Geise's great-grandfather, A.S. Hoffman, purchased the farm along Geise Road in 1907. His grandparents Harvey and Alice Geise took over in 1913. His parents Ira and Ruth Geise took over in 1954. Phil and Karen Geise took it over in 1992.
The original farm started with dairy cows until 1966. Ira Geise was extensively involved in the sheep and wool business for many years. Today, the Geises produce beef, grain, corn, oats and hay on 95.69 acres and live in the farm’s original 19th-century log home.
The Geises own an additional 156 acres of farmland and rent 50, bring their total acreage of farming to 300.
"Our biggest crop is corn," said Phil Geise. "We sell it to local mills."
Phil Geise is also retired from Furmano's after 40 years. His uncle Norman Geise was married to one of the second-generation Furmans. Karen Geise is retired from the defunct Viking Energy, a nearby wood chip power plant.
The Geises live on their family farm with four dogs. They said they are not sure what the future of the farm holds
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Thursday made the announcement at Penn State's Ag Progress Days where he recognized 16 century farms and one bicentennial farm in Berks County.
“These families have devoted their lives and their legacies to feeding their neighbors here and around the world,” said Redding in a prepared statement. “They are stewards, protecting our land, water and soil, and inspiring the future generations that will put food on our tables. We are here not just because these farms have stood the test of time, but because of the decisions made by generations of families to persevere and thrive in agriculture no matter what comes their way.”
To qualify for the program, a family member must live on the farm on a permanent basis. The farm must consist of at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $1,000 annually from the sale of farm products.
Local historian Glenda Strouse, of Point Township, provided information about the Geise farm from Isaac Kauffman, an old farmer from Point Township who wrote from memory about all the farms in Point Township. This farm may have been owned by Benjamin Hummel during the middle of the 19th century, and later by James H. Gibbons.
Phil Geise said he is not sure other than dairy cows what the original farmstead was used for, but Stouse's records show that Harvey and Alice Geise also sold fruit from a large farm orchard, vegetables and other farm products at the Sunbury and Northumberland curbside markets. He maintained a small honey-bee apiary, and sold honey to his customers.