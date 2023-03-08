Encina Fort Union LLC will not be allowed to erect an 80-foot building along Route 11 in Point Township after the zoning hearing board unanimously denied their application for relief.
The Point Township zoning board held a hearing Wednesday night about Encina’s request for relief from the requirements set forth by section 10.3.1 of the township’s zoning ordinance, which limits building height to a maximum of 50 feet in the industrial district.
Encina plans to build a $1.1 billion plastics recycling facility at 3288 Point Township Drive, along Route 11, by 2025.
There was not an empty seat in the room at the Point Township Municipal Building as Township Solicitor Matt Turowski began the proceedings by emphasizing that the hearing was about the height of the building, and testimony regarding what was done in the building was not necessarily relevant.
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), testified on behalf of Encina.
In her testimony, Wakeman described the areas surrounding the property and claimed that the 80-foot building proposed by Encina would not affect the uses of the surrounding properties. Wakeman also stated that the building would not affect the character of the neighborhood, nor would it be unsafe.
“Denial of this request would send us back to the drawing board,” Wakeman said in a plea to the zoning board.
Jen Foura, who recently bought 27 acres in Point Township, held back tears as she explained what this variance would mean to her.
“My husband and I worked hard to buy that land and I plan on building my dream house there,” she said. “I don’t want this huge building to ruin that view.”
Numerous other residents also expressed their concerns with the views from their properties, many of which presented photos as evidence.
Encina Vice President of Engineering Shirley Hammond also testified on behalf of the project.
Hammond said that the plastics recycling facility — the building that the request was in reference to — would be on the east end of the property. It consists of an intake section, a sorting section and a washing system.
“Our plan requires only one variance, this one,” Hammond said.
Adam Lovewell, process engineer at Vandyke Recycling Facilities, of CT, testified that he designed the system planned for the facility. He also said that this building would be large compared to others he had worked on. He said it would be in the top 10 percent.
Encina representatives presented no plans as to what they would do if the request was denied. However, Encina Government Relations Director Michael Marr claimed that this would result in a financial hardship in development costs for the company.
Marr agreed with Wakeman’s testimony that a denial would send them back to the drawing board.