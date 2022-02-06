LEWISBURG — Twelve-year-old Gabriel Phillips psyched himself up by “thinking warm thoughts” before plunging into a pool of ice-cold water at Saturday’s Lewisburg Polar Bear Plunge.
The Bloomsburg boy was encouraged to take the icy dip by his father, Ryan Phillips, who watched bundled up in a coat and hat.
“I just like to challenge him,” the elder Phillips said as his son said he looked forward to “the bragging rights.”
The 18th annual event drew more than 200 participants who paid $15 for the chance to jump into the frigid water on a day where the temperatures hovered around 25 degrees Fahrenheit.
Organizers of the fundraiser for the community development organization, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, said Saturday’s event attracted the largest number of participants in a decade.
Volunteer firefighters from William Cameron Engine Company nixed allowing the crowd to run into the Susquehanna River near St. George Street for safety reasons due to the large ice formations, said Debra Sulai, a Lewisburg Neighborhood board member.
Instead, they filled a pool near the river and had small groups of people at a time jump in.
Ruby Sanguedolce, of Montgomery, has been participating in the polar plunge for the past nine years and called it “rejuvenating” as she shivered in shorts and a tank top.
“It’s just a blast” said her friend, Michelle Barto, also of Montgomery.
Instead of warm thoughts, they girded themselves for the chilly dip with a vodka shot.
Sulai, who was among more than 100 spectators, said the event is a “silly, celebratory” way for people to gather.
After taking the plunge for the first time, Shkana LaLuz, of Montgomery, was all smiles.
“It was great. and it’s for a good cause,” she said.