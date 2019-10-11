SHAMOKIN — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a brain injury. State police say a Trevorton man struck the child, causing multiple broken ribs, bruises and a brain hemorrhage.
Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail.
State police at Stonington say they were dispatched to 725 West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township, on Oct. 10 at 9:51 p.m. for a report of a 3-year old child having seizures.
Emergency responders transported the child to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, police said.
While at Geisinger, it was determined the child sustained serious bodily injury, including a brain injury, multiple broken ribs and multiple bruises about the child's face and body, police said.
The child is currently in critical condition, troopers said.
A second victim also suffered injuries at the Shamokin Street home. Police said the victim told troopers Burgess assaulted her a minimum of ten times and the child a minimum of four times from July through Oct.10.
The woman told troopers Burgess smacked the child very hard in her stomach. According to police, he also punched the woman on the right and left sides of her ribs and caused them to break.
In August, troopers said Burgess pulled his arm back and punched the woman so hard it broke her bones.
On Oct. 6, Burgess smacked the child in the face, kicked and punched her in the back and stomped on her stomach area, according to police documents.
The second victim told troopers she believes Burgess broke the child's collarbone — as it was protruding — and her ribs on both sides were sticking out, police said.
Burgess dumped soda and spit on the child in the living room and took the child and threw her onto the bed and proceeded to punch the child, troopers said.
Burgess then threw the child in the bathtub and pushed the woman on top of her, trooper said.
On Oct. 10 Burgess grabbed the child by the throat, picked her off the ground and pushed her into the living room wall, troopers said.
The woman told police Burgess then shoved the child to the ground, troopers said. Shortly after, police said the child began to have seizures.
Troopers said they interviewed Burgess and he admitted his involvement in the case.
Burgess faces three counts of aggravated assault, one count of strangulation, one count of simple assault, one count of endangering the welfare of children, and one count of recklessly endangering another person.