A 12-year-old riding a bicycle was injured on Saturday afternoon after the juvenile struck the side of a moving vehicle.
Watsontown Police report the juvenile was riding a bicycle on Vincent Avenue at the intersection with Plum Alley at 5 p.m. Saturday when the unidentified juvenile failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling west on Vincent Avenue.
Police said the juvenile was transported to Geisinger. There is no word on the juvenile's condition. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet, police report.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department and ambulance assisted at the scene.