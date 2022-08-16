VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the theft of $1,300 from the purse of a 20-year-old Danville woman on Friday.
Trooper Kyle Drick, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported that an unknown actor between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday took the money from Yulia Strerowski-Heck's purse, who was working at Friendly's at 310 Red Roof Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
The purse was located in an open face storage cabinet inside the staff area of the restaurant, police said.
Anyone with information is acted to contact Drick at 570-524-2662.