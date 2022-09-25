SUNBURY — Sunbury police are investigating what officers say appears to be a homicide on Third Street and Raspberry Avenue that occurred early Sunday morning.
Chief Brad Hare said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Third Street just after 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Hare said when officers and emergency responders arrived they discovered a male victim on the ground.
Hare said the investigation is continuing and will go on throughout the day. No other information is being released at this time.
Hare said Sunbury police are not releasing the victim's name or any suspect's name at this time. Hare said he will update the public throughout the day.
This is a developing story. More information will be published when it becomes available.