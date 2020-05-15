Nearly $38,000 in equipment, including lottery ticket machines, a cash register and an ATM were stolen from a Turbotville store this week.
State Police at Milton are investigating the theft from Turbotville Great Value along Route 54. State Tpr. Colton Killion says unknown actors broke into the store at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning and took an undisclosed amount of money and items.
The property was worth $37,928.20, according to Killion.
Among the items stolen were two computer monitors ($150 value), a lottery ticket machine ($150), a self-contained ATM ($3,500), 2 lottery game machines ($2,000), one broom ($5), an air conditioner unit ($1,000), cash register server and accessories ($31,077.20) and a cash register and system ($100).
Troopers are still investigating the incident.