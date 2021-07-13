Five people, including two children, were sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash that shut down Route 45 for nearly four hours on Monday afternoon.
According to a report from Buffalo Valley Regional Police issued this morning, Cody Zerby, 28, of Lewisburg, was heading west on Route 45 about 3:25 Monday when he slowed and waited to make a left turn into a driveway. Police reported Rodger Kline, 68, of Beaver Springs, struck the rear of Zerby's vehicle.
Police said Zerby's vehicle was pushed forward, while Kline's vehicle rolled to the left into the eastbound lane of Route 45, where it was struck by a vehicle being drive by Ariah Beasley, 20, of Jamaica, N.Y.
All the drivers and two passengers in Zerby's vehicle — a 8- and 3-year-old — were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital. The 8-year-old was then transported to Geisinger Medical Center with serious injuries.
BVRPD were assisted on the scene by William Cameron Engine Co., along with medical services from Evangelical, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic unit and Freedom Towing Service.