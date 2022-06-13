SUNBURY — Accused murderer Stephen Kruskie told his mother in a video call that if 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz decided to jump out of his vehicle during an altercation last May, then "so be it," according to a video played during the second day of a hearing to dismiss the charges.
Kruskie, 27, of Mount Carmel, appeared before Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Monday after his attorney filed a motion to dismiss due to lack of evidence.
Rosini disagreed with the defense motion and said all charges, including homicide, will stand.
The hearing was held in Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey's courtroom on Stadium Drive because of renovations inside the Northumberland County Courthouse.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, disagreed with the motion filed by public defender John Broda.
Kruskie is accused of running over his ex-girlfriend, Swartz, on May 21, 2021, and leaving her severely injured body on West Arch Street in Coal Township. Police said he then drove 81 miles per hour to Northumberland borough and later to Selinsgrove. It was there where testimony showed he researched his own name on the internet in the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts portal.
Police say Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving. While traveling at a high rate of speed, police reported that Krustkie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
On Monday, Matulewicz played an April 1 video phone call that showed Kruskie speaking to his mother and telling her that if Swartz made the decision to jump out of the vehicle and get run over, then "so be it."
Kruskie took notes in court and regularly spoke with Broda as the two watched the video and listened to arresting Coal Township Police Office Matthew Hashuga testify on his probe into the case.
Hushuga said during the investigation he was able to discover a timeline of events by Kruskie based on the location of his cellphone and searches he made on the same phone.
Hushuga just moments after the incident occurred, Kruskie looked up the public listing of emergency responses available online in Northumberland County, accessed a police scanner app that broadcasts live events, checked his bank account and researched a scrap yard that takes vehicles.
Kruskie also revisited the scene of the crime at least four times the next day and was spotted by an officer, Hushuga testified.
Kruskie lied to police in a written statement, Hushuga said, by telling officers Swartz left his vehicle "happy, healthy and of her own free will," according to testify Monday.
Matulewicz told Rosini that the totality of the actions by Kruskie proves a jury may find him guilty of the charges and that there was no way Kruskie did not know he ran someone over. Matulewicz said Kruskie then sped up and left the scene.
Rosini agreed with Matulewicz. The case will proceed forward to a jury trial.
Kruskie is facing criminal charges of criminal homicide; one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death; three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, unsworn falsifications and furnishing authorities with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.
Kruskie is being held as a county inmate without bail.