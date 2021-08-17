LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council on Tuesday voted to approve a police agreement with East Buffalo Township, heard from residents who lobbied for the enforcement of noise violations concerning loud vehicles and announced mandatory masking for all visitors to the borough office beginning Sept. 1.
Council voted unanimously to approve the intergovernmental agreement with East Buffalo Township concerning governance and oversight of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
The agreement is for five years and thereafter must be reviewed every two years. It eliminates a system of measurement mandating specific time spent in either municipality, allowing officers to patrol and investigate where needed. The agreement also calls for a 52-48 percent funding split with a streamlined formula and sets up a resolution system to settle disputes outside of court.
The township approved the agreement earlier this month.
Prompted by Councilman David Heayn, Police Chief Paul Yost said he felt the agreement was well-done.
“I read through it and I’m pleased with the work they did,” Yost said.
Mayor Judy Wagner thanked Councilman Mike Derman “for his enduring work in seeing this through. He was our organizing person and kept this thing together.”
Wagner received the gratitude of Councilman Jordi Comas for her years of work with the regional police commission. He also credited Char Gray and Jim Knight, East Buffalo Township supervisors, along with former township Manager Stacey Kifolo for their work on the agreement.
“This worked because everybody came together with a sense of a larger purpose,” Comas said.
Noise complaints
Council members didn’t act on a suggested resolution from Mike Molesevich to direct police officers to immediately enforce the borough’s brake retarder ordinance and the state Mover Vehicle Code, specifically for loud exhaust systems.
Molesevich provided a written copy of the suggested resolution to each member of council as well as Yost.
He said excessive noise is damaging quality of life in the borough and could have potential repercussions for economic vitality and public health.
“This issue has gone on for several years and too long,” Molesevich said. “It’s gotten to the point of being basically ridiculous and there is no enforcement.”
Four other borough residents spoke in support of Molesevich’s efforts.
“It’s much louder than it was 25 years ago,” said Brian Timms, who attended Bucknell University and recently returned to the borough as a resident.
Steven Kish said it could influence where people live and open businesses. “It feels like a lot of folks have given up and sort of accept it’s going to be this way and perhaps worse,” Kish said.
Yost declined to comment on the matter when prompted by Comas. The police chief said he wished to review the comments and proposed resolution.
Comas noted the borough’s previous Market Street study and the noise concerns it raised. He said the borough is working with PennDOT about implemented suggested measures from the study. Specifically, as to noise, he said enforcement isn’t a straightforward issue.
“Our ability to use the police to record the noise is very restrained,” Comas said.
Masks at borough hall
Beginning Sept. 1, all visitors to borough hall will be asked to wear a face mask regardless of their vaccination status. Council President Debra Sulai said it would apply to daytime visitors and groups meeting at borough hall after-hours including council meetings.
Sulai cited rising case counts of COVID-19 nationally and while acknowledging counts are much lower locally, transmission is growing in the Valley, too, she said.
“We’re in another unknown period of time,” said Councilman Mike Derman. “I think masks make a lot of sense.”
Most attendees at Tuesday’s meeting, though not all, wore a mask.
Other business
Council will hold a work session meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in council chambers. Comas requested the proposed Human Relations Ordinance be discussed at the session.
Council members rejected a single bid submitted for the construction of a restroom and handwashing station at Hufnagle Park. Since only one firm submitted a bit it was rejected out of procedure since the associated grants for the project require multiple bidders. Borough manager William Lowthert said should a single firm submit a bid the second time around it would likely get the job. It will cost the borough an additional $1,425 to re-bid the project.