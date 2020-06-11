Buffalo Valley Regional Police apprehended who investigators believe opened fire at an East Buffalo Township home in a drive-by shooting June 1.
Police Chief Paul Yost confirmed the unidentified suspect is in custody. Yost said the suspect will be arraigned on charges later today.
Two males believed to be targeted by the shooter suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred at 1704 W. Market St., Route 45, in a residential neighborhood west of Lewisburg.
Police arrested the alleged driver in the shooting, Justin R. Calzada, 24, on June 2.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.