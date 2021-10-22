A man accused of killing three people earlier this year was arrested on charges he was plotting an escape from the Northumberland County Jail, according to police.
In a letter written by Matthew Reed, 23, to his father this summer, police said he asked his father to help him escape during a court appearance. According to court documents, the letter stated Reed wanted his father to “ram a sheriff's vehicle when he would leave a court appearance," and then he would "take out the guard and two cops."
Arresting state trooper Josiah Reiner said he received information about a letter Reed wrote after the trooper listened to prison phone calls from Reed. According to court documents, Reiner applied for a search warrant and received the letter after it was intercepted at the Post Office.
In listening to phone calls from the jail, Reiner learned that Reed did not want to talk to his father on the phone and he would send letters. Reiner said he heard Reed telling his father “anything we need to talk about we can't on the phone about my case and stuff and when you read the letter don't take about it on the phone,” according to court documents.
Reed is now charged with felony escape and aggravated assault for his threats to law enforcement. Reed will now appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the new charges.
Reed, who was homeless at the time of his arrest in June for murdering Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown, during of a dispute over a vehicle purchase.
Reed had been living at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, at the time of his arrest in June. According to police, the dispute over the vehicle caused Reed to “snap” just before he shot and killed the three people inside their home at 3425 Snydertown Road, Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.