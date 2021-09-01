A Beaver Springs man told first responders he was looking at his cellphone when he rear-ended another vehicle in a crash that killed a child in Union County, according to court documents.
Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department arrested Roger L. Kline, 68, and charged him with homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle, both of which are third-degree felonies.
Kline was driving west on Route 45 in East Buffalo Township when at about 3:25 p.m. July 12, his 2012 Ford Econoline E250 van rear-ended a 2012 Ford Focus. As the sedan spun off the road, the van rolled into the eastbound lane, colliding with an oncoming 2005 Infiniti sedan. The crash occurred between Salem Church Road and Hoffa Mill Road.
Police said Cody Zerby, 28, of Lewisburg, stopped the Focus to turn left into a driveway when his vehicle was struck from behind.
An investigation into the crash, including data taken from the vehicles’ computer systems, showed Kline didn’t brake until about 0.5 seconds before the impact and was traveling nearly 53 mph at that moment, arrest papers state.
Investigators found that Kline had 1,211 feet of unobstructed view prior to the point of impact, arrest papers state. A search of Kline’s phone found he made a phone call from 3:20 p.m. to 3:23 p.m., with a one- to two-minute delay between the phone’s clock and the first report to the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 center, according to arrest papers.
An off-duty police officer and another passerby initially aided 8-year-old Landyn Zerby, a rear-seat passenger in the Focus. Police said the boy was properly secured in a booster seat with a seat belt.
First responders took Landyn Zerby to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. He was then flown to Geisigner Medical Center, Danville, for care in the pediatric intensive care unit.
Landyn Zerby was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:27 a.m. July 13, about 12 hours after the crash. He died of blunt force trauma, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn.
Another child in the Focus, 3-year-old Rowen Zerby, Landyn’s brother, along with their father, Cody Zerby, plus Kline, the Infiniti’s driver, Ariah Beasley, 20, of Jamaica, N.Y., and her unidentified passenger were all treated at Evangelical. Kline was traveling alone.
“I was looking down at my phone and when I looked back up the blue car was there and I hit it,” Snyder quoted Kline as having said at the accident scene, according to arrest papers.
Kline self-identified himself as the van’s driver and demonstrated how he was holding the phone in his hand, Snyder said. Kline also told a first responder with William Cameron Engine Company that he was looking at his phone when the crash occurred, arrest papers state.
In addition to the felony counts, Snyder charged Kline with summary counts of reckless driving, driving at safe speed, failure to use safety belt, following too closely and driving on right side of roadway.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg, arraigned Kline on Thursday and ordered his release on $100,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing before Rowe is set for Oct. 7 in Lewisburg. George Lepley Jr. of Williamsport is listed as Kline’s attorney.