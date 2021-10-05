State police accuse a Kentucky man of being drunk when he allegedly caused an accident Saturday in Union County that left another motorist in critical but stable condition, according to arrest papers.
Trooper Levi Eck, state police at Milton, filed the following charges against Alfredo M. Perez, 41, of Union, Kentucky: Driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person, both of which are misdemeanor counts, along with felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, sent Perez to Union County Prison, Lewisburg, on $75,000 cash bail following arraignment Monday.
The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Saturday along Old Route 15 in New Columbia, just south of the Route 15 on-ramp.
Eck’s investigation found that Perez was driving north in a 2001 Ford Explorer when he attempted a left turn onto the on-ramp and crashed into another vehicle driven by Patricia Grell, arrest papers state.
Perez smelled strongly of alcohol and spoke in an unintelligible slur when interviewed by Eck on-scene in the back of an ambulance, arrest papers state. Perez allegedly provided a false name and date of birth at the time and an investigation continues into his identity, according to arrest papers.
Two beer cans and an empty tequila bottle were found inside Perez’s vehicle, police said. A firefighter told police he observed Perez holding a can of beer when first responders arrived on scene, arrest papers state.
Grell and Perez each were taken for treatment at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Perez’s speech was clear and he was alert when interviewed by police Sunday, arrest papers state. Grell was in critical but stable condition when charges were filed Sunday, according to Eck.