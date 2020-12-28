SUNBURY — Two females are in custody and city police are still involved in a narcotics and weapons probe after executing a search warrant at a Susquehanna Avenue home Monday afternoon.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said members of the police department arrived at 633 Susquehanna Ave., Monday afternoon to serve a warrant for drugs and weapons.
Two females were taken into custody, including one who was already wanted by Northumberland County, Bremigen said.
Bremigen said he would not release any more details at this time, but charges are forthcoming, he said. He did not identify the women taken into custody.
Police Chief Brad Hare said his department has been active all day. Several officers are also investigating an early morning armed robbery at Puff's, on Market Street.
Hare said a man entered the store, assaulted a clerk and held a screwdriver to his back while robbing a register of cash before fleeing out the door.
Officers are all over the city and following leads, Hare said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.