First responders rescued an Atlas man from his vehicle Tuesday morning after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer on Route 54 near Bear Gap, causing the truck to roll onto its side and dump an estimated 26 tons of coal dirt onto the highway, Coal Township Police reported.
The accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on the northeastern-most edge of Coal Township, near the Aqua PA filtration plant between Bear Gap and Natalie. The roadway was closed about 6 hours. Traffic was detoured in both directions as first responders evaluated or treated the motorists, investigated the crash and cleared the scene of debris.
According to police, Tyler Kruskie, 26, was driving east in a 2014 Ford Edge when the vehicle veered into the westbound lane and collided with the oncoming tractor-trailer.
The force of the crash caused the truck’s front axle to break, police said, preventing the driver, Glenn Meredith, from steering the heavy load. The truck struck an embankment and rolled onto its side, causing the coal dirt to spill.
Emergency personnel extricated Kruskie from his severely damaged vehicle. He was transported to a Geisinger hospital for treatment, police said. A Geisinger spokeswoman said Tuesday evening Kruskie had been discharged. Meredith was evaluated on scene and released with minor injuries, police said.
Patrolman Derek Jenkins charged Kruskie with three traffic violations: reckless driving, careless driving and driving on the right side of the roadway. The summary citations were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge John Gembic, Shamokin.
Assisting at the scene were Overlook, Natalie and Kulpmont fire companies, AREA Services and Elysburg Fire Department EMS. Aurand’s Towing cleared the coal dirt and towed the truck while Anthracite Towing hauled away the sport-utility vehicle.