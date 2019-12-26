A 49-year-old Beaver Springs man accused of sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl he solicited to sell drugs is in Snyder County Prison.
Walter Rector was arrested Monday on charges that he had sexual contact with the girl last August, asked her to send him nude photographs and provided her marijuana, according to state police at Selinsgrove.
The girl showed police her cellphone which contained text messages from Rector's phone number that asked about her drug use and whether a specific adult would want to buy marijuana from him, court records said.
A search of Rector's phone was done by police and provided collaborating information but some messages and had been deleted, police said.
Rector was charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, solicitation of minors to traffic drugs, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication device and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, corruption of minors and possessing instruments of crime.
He was arraigned before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg in Middleburg and jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail.