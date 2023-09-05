LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg bicyclist was taken to the hospital for a suspected minor injury following a collision with an SUV on Aug. 31 on Route 1018, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Brett Harvey reported the incident occurred at 7:06 a.m. Aug. 31 on William Penn Drive (Route 1018) near the intersection with JPM Road in Kelly Township.
Marie V. DiTaranto, 67, of Lewisburg, was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue east on William Penn Drive and turned into the path of Dillon R. Durinick, 32, of Lewisburg, who was riding a Lafree E+ model bicycle. Durinick was turning left onto JPM Road, police said.
The vehicle's passenger headlight area struck the handlebars of the bicycle. Durinick was wearing a helmet, police said.
Durinick was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg to be evaluated for minor injuries.
Police were assisted on the scene by William Cameron Engine Company EMS, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER