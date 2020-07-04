Stonington state police are investigating an unidentified body discovered Saturday morning in a wooded area near Bates Road in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers were contacted by an individual who discovered the body and called police at around 8:46 a.m., according to a press release.
State police were assisted by multiple county fire departments and the Northumberland County Coroner's Office.
Police have not released any other information at this time other than saying the investigation is ongoing.
The Northumberland County Coroner's Office also did not release any further information.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.