STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Burglary. Sept. 11-12. 313 Main St., Hartleton, Union County. Destiny Mitch, 18, of Millmont, reported damage to a rear door as someone attempted to gain entry into the residence by prying the door.
n Found dog. 12:33 a.m. Sept. 18. State Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County, east of Turbotville. A dog was located on the berm of Route 54. Anyone looking for a lost dog can contact 570-524-2662.
n DUI. 1:30 a.m. Aug. 29. US Route 15/Old Mill Road, Gregg Township, Union County. During a stop for a traffic violation, Samy Alshammari, 36, of Williamsport, was arrested for DUI.
n Theft. Sept. 15-18. 1256 White Hall Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. Samuel Long, 64, of Turbotville, reported that someone removed a trail camera from the property.
n DUI. 1:19 p.m. Sept. 15. Jerseytown Road, West Hemlock Township, Montour County. A 1993 Chevrolet Camero driven by Bryan C. Williams, 35, of Danville, went off the west shoulder of the roadway and lost control. The vehicle continued to travel across both travel lanes and struck a ditch, coming to rest on its passenger side. McWilliams was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance.
n Crash. 3:25 p.m. Aug. 18. Route 405 at its intersection with Douglas Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. A 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jordan M. Hockenberry, 19, of Linden, was rear ended by a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 17 year old female, of Milton. The driver of the Hyundai was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed.
n Crash. 4:21 p.m. Sept. 17. Forest Hill Road at its intersection with Green Ridge Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. A 2007 Lincoln-Continental MKT driven by Byron T. Kleckner, 48, of Mifflinburg, was stopped on Forest Hill Road waiting to make a left turn onto Green Ridge Road. Colin M. Escobar, 24, of Steelton, driving a 2014 Smart Fortwo, became distracted and did not notice that Kleckner’s vehicle was stopped in his travel lane. Escobar could not stop his vehicle and rear ended Kleckner’s vehicle.
n Crash. 4:40 p.m. Sept. 19. Route 45, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. A 2013 Honda Civic driven by Colleen Burke, 26, of Danville, struck a deer that ran across the roadway.
n Crash. 7:47 a.m. Sept. 17. Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. A 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Deborah L. Munson, 66, of Muncy, slowed for traffic ahead and was rear ended by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cameron R. Metzger, 21, of New Columbia. Munson was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Theft. 7:04 p.m. Sept. 18. Salem Church Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 67 year old female, of Middleburg, was contacted by an unknown individual claiming to be a computer security expert. The female then gave personal information to the individual and subsequently lost $2,500 when she purchased multiple gift cards to pay the individual.
WATSONTOWN POLICE
n DUI. Sept. 20. Watsontown Police participated in a multijurisdictional sobriety checkpoint held in the 400 block of Dickson Avenue, Watsontown. During the operation police made contact with Jordan A. Brown, 34, of Watsontown. Brown was found to be operating a vehicle while his driver’s license is suspended. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.