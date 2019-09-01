STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Criminal mischief. Aug. 20-21. Stetler Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Someone damaged a quarter operated pellet feed dispenser valued at $70.
n Crash. 6:27 p.m. Aug. 22. US 11 South, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2015 Chevrolet SSR driven by David A. Henry, 53, of North East, Md., traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck shrubbery. Henry was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed.
n Hit and run. 2:26 p.m. Aug. 21. South White Top Road at its intersection with West Market Street, Freeburg, Snyder County. A 2005 GMC carry all driven by Keith A. Mull, 41, of Middleburg, struck multiple over hanging phone lines over South White Top Road. Mull then made a left turn onto West Market Street, traveling northbound, leaving the scene. There was a witness to this crash who was interviewed on scene. Mull was cited for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
n Criminal mischief. 5:01 p.m. Aug. 21. West Specht Street, McClure, Snyder County. Someone kicked in the rear door at the residence of a 62 year old female, causing damage to the door jamb strike plate.
n Criminal mischief. 6 p.m. Aug. 20. 653 Stetler Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County. Jon Hummel, 40, of Selinsgrove, reported damage to his soybean crops after someone drove a tractor over them. Hummel agreed to have the person pay him for the damages totaling $150.
n Theft of vehicle parts. 12:50 p.m. Aug. 25. Back Mountain Road, Spring Township, Snyder County. Jeffery Kohler, 38, of McClure, took the hood of a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta valued at $142 from a 54 year old female, of Lewistown.
WATSONTOWN POLICE
n DUI. 12:52 a.m. Aug. 9. During a traffic stop, for several summary traffic violations, Desiree M. Fahey, 21, of Watsontown, was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of .100 percent. Fahey is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and three summary counts of vehicle inspection violations.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Crash. 2:26 p.m. Aug. 26. Route 642 at its intersection with Mansion Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. A 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Brian A. Brown, 18, of Wilmington, Del., attempted to turn south onto Mansion Road and struck the driver’s side of a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Rajasri Alaparthi, 23, of Danville. Brown was cited for vehicle turning left.
n Crash. 10:49 p.m. Aug. 20. Creek Road at its intersection with Paddy Mountain Road, Hartley Township, Union County. A 1990 Ford Ranger driven by Jacob T. Bergeron, 30, of Millmont, failed to stop at a posted stop sign, crossed Creek Road and struck a tree. Bergeron was transported to Geisinger Medical Center by Life Flight. He was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
n Hit and run. 11:11 a.m. Aug. 24. Interstate 180 E near Mile Marker 8, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A 2008 Mazda CX9 driven by Vikki C. Erb, 59, of Halifax, was traveling in the left lane, passing another vehicle. An unknown vehicle passed Erb’s vehicle on the shoulder of the road, sideswiping it as it passed. The vehicle then continued driving up the roadway.
n Reckless endangerment. Aug. 18-19. 1415 Paradise St., Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Someone discharged an unknown firearm resulting in a 9mm bullet being lodged in a second story glass window of the occupied residence of Eric Staman, 53, of Watsontown. Damage to the six pane glass window is $300.
n Crash. 5:57 p.m. Aug. 27. State Highway 54 at its intersection with Main Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County. A 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by William C. Houseknecht, 28, of Danville, pulled from a stop sign and was struck on the driver’s side rear by the front end of a 1998 Saab 900 driven by Tristan M. Delp, 21, of Washingtonville. Houseknecht was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
n Hit and run. 6:38 p.m. Aug. 23. McCracken Road at its intersection with Bull Run Road, Valley Township, Montour County. While traveling west on McCracken Road, a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Jay M. Franzen, 34, of Danville, attempted to negotiate a left hand curve. An unknown vehicle was traveling east and crossed into Franzen’s lane of travel. The driver’s side mirror of the vehicle struck the driver’s side mirror of Franzen’s vehicle. The other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
n Theft. Aug. 23. 2927 Mexico Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. Bonnie Wells, 72, of Milton, reported the theft of a Craftsman lawn cart valued at $150.
n Crash. 7:15 a.m. Aug. 19. I80 E at Mile Marker 212.4, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A 2007 Ford F-150XLT driven by Brent J. Bomia, 46, of Spots Wood, N.J., struck the rear of a 2007 Peterbilt 378 driven by Glenn M. Miller, 59, of Troupsburg, N.Y., then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. Bonia was cited for following too closely.
n Crash. 11:41 a.m. Aug. 18. Walmart parking lot between aisles 4 and 5, Kelly Township, Union County. While turning left in the parking lot, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mark A. Bricker, 72, of Watsontown, struck Karen D. Laporte, 76, of Danville, as she was walking across the intersection. Laporte was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
n Harassment. 9 a.m. Aug. 25. Enterprise Boulevard and Commerce Drive, Gregg Township, Union County. Richard Saxby, 52, of Canandaigua, N.Y., kicked a 36 year old female, of Statesville, N.C. in the side and struck her in the face multiple times.
n Harassment. 8:30 a.. Aug. 25. Colonel John Kelly Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. Thomas Weller, 75, of Lewisburg, grabbed the throat of a 58 year old female, of Lewisburg.