STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Hit and run. 3:46 p.m. Sept. 20. I80 W at Mile Marker 202.7. An unknown vehicle struck the drivers side of a 2019 Nissan Altima owned by Emmanuel C. Andrew, 41, of Riverside, that was parked on the north shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle continued to travel west on I80 without stopping to exchange information.
n Crash. 11:30 p.m. Sept. 22. 812 Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. A raccoon entered the roadway and was struck by a 2014 Honda CBR driven by Thomas J. Gatto, 51, of Milton. The vehicle overturned and slid on its left side approximately 50 yards before coming to rest. Gatto was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
n Theft by deception. 2:41 p.m. Sept. 20. 50 Lawton Lane, Milton, Northumberland County. Someone sent text messages to Talmaren Perry, 38, of Lewisburg, which included his personal information, in an attempt to extort money.
n Drug possession. 9:26 p.m. Sept. 18. 35 Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Rodney Brown, 53, of New Brunswick, N.J., provided false identification to evade a warrant that was active for his arrest in the state of New Jersey. He was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana.
n DUI. 1:19 p.m. Sept. 15. Hollow and Jerseytown roads, West Hemlock Township, Montour County. While investigating a crash, the operator, Bryan McWilliams, 35, of Danville, was put through standard field sobriety testing and taken to Evangelical Hospital for further evaluation.
n Assault/fear by physical menace. 2:49 p.m. Sept. 20. 1 Hospital Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Alyna Lindenau, 25, of Buffalo, N.Y., assaulted hospital security, Edward Netzband, 55, of Watsontown and Matthew Exley, 39, of Lewisburg.
n Theft. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Someone removed a stop sign valued at $200 from the parking lot.
n Criminal mischief. Sept. 13-14. 50 Bennett St., Valley Township, Montour County. Larry Roup, 64, of Danville, reported that someone damaged a window screen valued at $30.
n Crash. 1:15 p.m. Sept. 21. Eighth Street Drive west of Cronrath Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Mark K. Krammes, 53, of Watsontown, entered Eighth Street Drive from a driveway and struck the front passenger side of a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Ashlee L. Green, 32, of Watsontown.
STATE POLICE, STONINGTON
n Criminal mischief. 7:40 p.m. Sept. 24. 481 Sawmill Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Mark Keller, 58, of Sunbury, reported that someone egged a residence, a vehicle and a horse trailer.
n DUI. 9:09 p.m. Sept. 25. Elysburg Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Rachel L. Curran, 33, of Shamokin, veered off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a yard after striking a tree. Curran declined medical treatment on scene. She was transported via state police vehicle to Geisinger Medical Center after being placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI to have any minor injuries treated.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Retail theft. 3:55 p.m. Sept. 19. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Jennifer Yost, 46, of Sunbury, took items without paying.
n Crash. 7:05 p.m. Sept. 30. North Susquehanna Trail at its intersection with East Eighth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. A 2011 Subaru Forester driven by Rubyanne Burt, 76, of Coal Township, pulled from the left turn lane and into the northbound lane where it was struck in the front area by a 2010 Kia Forte driven by Oceana D. Scholl, 22, of New Columbia. After impact, Scholl’s vehicle struck a curb and came to rest in a grass field. Burt was transported to UPMC Sunbury and Scholl was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. Burt was cited for traffic control signals.
n Assault. 11:12 p.m. Sept. 25. Freeburg, Snyder County. During a domestic altercation, Jamie Drum, 38, of Freeburg, bit Timothy Foreman, 42, of Freeburg, on the arm and struck him in the face multiple times causing visible injury. Foreman also struck Drum in the face. Drum was arrested and arraigned in front of on-call MDJ and received bail in the amount of $5,000. Foreman was cited with harassment.
n Harassment. 6:44 p.m. Sept. 29. Spring Street, Spring Township, Snyder County. Thomas Ward, 44, of Mifflinburg, threatened physical harm to a 25 year old male, of Beaver Springs.
n Burglary. Sept. 7-9. 8201 Stage Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. An 85 year old male and 83 year old female, of McClure, reported items were stolen from their property.