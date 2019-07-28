STATE POLICE,
SELINSGROVE
n Crash. 3:45 a.m. July 24. Route 35 west of Splashing Stream Lane, Washington Township, Snyder County. A 2010 International Harvester Prostar driven by Curtis M. Thompson, 31, of Beavertown, was traveling north on Route 35, when a cow entered the roadway. The right front of the vehicle struck the cow causing disabling damage. The cow was deceased.
n Terroristic threats. 2:37 p.m. July 11. Selinsgrove Center, 1000 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 59 year old female, of Selinsgrove, received a threat by text message from Daniel Rigel, 64, of Beaver Springs.
n Retail theft. June 16-25. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Elizabeth Henderson, 27, of Harrisburg, stole a 20 gallon tote valued at $17.28 and baby formula valued at $2,227.83. Two people remain unidentified in this incident.
n Bad checks. July 24. Police are investigating four bad checks written to Affordable Fuels, 179 Salem Church Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County, in the amounts of $259, $397.50, $259 and $259.
n Cruelty to animals. 5:39 p.m. July 19. Washington Township, Snyder County. Troopers responded to check the welfare of animals which resulted in the seizure of multiple cows and dogs. Investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
n Criminal mischief. 5:03 p.m. July 19. Beavertown, Adams Township, Snyder County. Multiple mailboxes were damaged along Sawmill Road, Bailey Hill and Ettinger Road.
n Crash. 7:43 p.m. July 19. Lowell Road north of Ridge Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. Nicole L. Hostetler, 31, of McClure, ran towards a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Randi L. Hostetler, 37, of McClure, in an attempt to stop it and then ran into the side of the moving vehicle.
n Criminal mischief. 5:03 p.m. July 19. Hummels Wharf Fire Company, 1869 South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Ivan Cintron Ojeda, 24, of Sunbury, broke the rear window of a vehicle belonging to David Garcia, 57, of Selinsgrove, that was in the parking lot. Damage is valued at $540.58.
n DUI crash. 5:45 p.m. July 4. 518 Sunbury Road, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. While responding to a single vehicle crash, the operator of the vehicle, Jennifer Gardner, 24, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
n Retail theft. 6:51 p.m. July 22. Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County. Crystal Kieffer, 28, of Coal Township, stole three bottles of cologne valued at $186.
n Crash. 5:41 a.m. July 24. Route 147 north of Herndon Bypass Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County. A 2010 Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by Rodger Laporte-Secrest, 32, of Middleburg, was traveling too fast for conditions as it attempted to slow for a vehicle also traveling south on Route 147. The bike’s rear brakes locked and it laid onto its side coming to rest in the roadway. Laporte-Secrest was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed.
STATE POLICE,
STONINGTON
n Crash. 10 a.m. July 20. Route 225, Jackson Township, Northumberland County. A 2018 Ford F150 driven by Andrew D. Oyler-Esteves, 38, of Millersburg, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and traveled into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rodney A. Snyder, 52, of Coal Township. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
n Hit and run. 8:06 p.m. July 10. Mile Post Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. A 2017 Subaru Legacy driven by Benton M. Ross, 26, of Sunbury, was driving too fast for conditions when it entered the westbound lane and struck a ditch off of the shoulder of the road. The vehicle continued to travel approximately 100 feet east in the wooded area off the westbound lane before running over two bushes on opposite sides of a driveway. The vehicle returned to the eastbound lane and continued east without stopping. The vehicle sustained minor damage. Ross was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving.
n Hit and run. 3:21 p.m. July 19. State Street at its intersection with Green Street, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. A 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Nathan G. Rosini, 21, of Shamokin, was traveling south on Route 61 when it was side swiped by a vehicle that crossed over the double yellow lines. Rosini was unable to give a description of the other vehicle. Rosini came to PSP Stonington to report this incident.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Assault by prisoner. 3 p.m. July 12. Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. Cindy Massa, 18, of Danville, was arrested for assaulting a 35 year old male, of Shamokin.
n Crash. 3:48 a.m. July 16. I-80 East, White Deer Township, Union County. A 2006 Kenworth Northwest 660 driven by Eli M. Troyer, 27, of Mifflintown, entered the highway via the 210 on ramp traveling too fast and overturned onto the driver’s side. Troyer was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Harassment. 8:24 p.m. June 30. 200 State Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Charles Billings, 48, of Lewisburg, was struck in the head with a closed fist.
n Crash. 12:25 p.m. July 14. White Hall Road at its intersection with Waltimyer Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. A 2011 Ford F150 driven by Leon L. Fuller, 73, of Muncy, struck the rear of a buggy operated by Ella B. Peachey, 47, of Turbotville. Peachey was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
n Crash. 2:44 p.m. July 17. 4893 Crossroads Dr. east of Beagle Road, Kelly Township, Union County. A 2003 Ford F150 driven by Denzel R. Sampsell, 18, of Middleburg, left the westbound travel lane for unknown reasons and traveled onto the north shoulder. The vehicle traveled approximately 100 feet on the north shoulder before attempting to renegotiate back onto the westbound travel lane. When attempting to renegotiate back onto the travel lanes, the vehicle lost control due to thick mud and debris and made a 180 degree rotation, hit a tree, and completed another 180 degree rotation before coming to an uncontrolled final rest on its roof. Sampsell was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Harassment. July 8. 200 State Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. A person struck David Rickert, 36, of Auburn, Erick Sanders, 46, of Beaver Springs, and Paul Kevin Saurbaugh, 47, of Harrisburg, in the head.
n Harassment. 11 p.m. July 18. Route 405/Libby’s Shoreside Campground, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Jeremy Cleary, 42, and Allison Nickey, 41, both of Milton, engaged in a verbal argument over property and both reported to troopers that they physically assaulted each other.
n Crash. 9:33 a.m. July 20. 14644 Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County. A 2007 Ford Escape driven by Madison R. Hackenburg, 19, of Millmont, was struck from behind by a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Edwin M. Martin, 53, of Millmont, as it slowed for a slow moving tractor. Hackenburg was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. Martin was cited for following too closely.
n Crash. 9:34 p.m. July 19. Westbranch Highway at its intersection with AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County. A 2011 Volkswagen Jetta driven by David Antonyuk, 25, of Mifflinburg, was struck by a 2002 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Brett H. Eyster, 25, of Lewisburg, that proceeded through the traffic light as it was red. Eyster was cited for obedience to traffic-control devices.
n DUI. 8:46 a.m. June 26. 1950 180 W, Lewis Township, Union County. During a traffic stop, Robert DiPasquale, 35, of West Hazleton, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. DiPasquale was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw request.
n DUI. 1:56 a.m. June 9. North Front and East Fifth streets, Milton, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop, Benjamin Dorman, 22, of Millmont, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and controlled substance.
n Drug possession. 7:52 a.m. July 21. 2140 180 W, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop, an odor of marijuana was detected. It was then determined that the operator, Leo Sampson, 32, of Toledo, Ohio, was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
n Crash. 11:31 p.m. July 22. Creek Road west of Libby Road, Lewis Township, Union County. A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Quaylin V. Rice, 18, of Milton, left the roadway and struck a tree. Rice was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. He was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed.
n Theft from motor vehicle. July 6-20. Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County. A 52 year old male, of Danville, reported an air hammer tool valued at $430 was stolen from the inside of his unlocked truck while parked at his residence.
n Criminal mischief. 9 p.m. July 18. Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County. A 70 year old female, of Lewisburg, reported damage to her vehicle consisting of small surface scratches to the exterior paint on the left drivers side.
n Theft by deception. June 24-25. Antler Lane, White Deer Township, Union County. A 53 year old male, of New Columbia, reported that $3,390.22 was removed from his bank account.
n Crash. 2:40 p.m. July 22. Old Turnpike Road approximately .5 miles east of Brethren Church Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. A 2008 Dodge Caliber driven by Zakary E. Welliver, 18, of Montgomery, crossed over the double yellow center line and struck a 2011 Jeep Patriot driven by Jan M. Kline, 52, of Mifflinburg. Welliver’s vehicle then exited the roadway via the north berm before reentering the roadway. His vehicle then traveled off the roadway and began to rotate counterclockwise and rolled over an unknown amount of times. Welliver was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.