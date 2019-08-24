STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Theft. Aug. 7-8. 310 Wharf Dr., Monroe Township, Snyder County. Someone stole a black Trek bike valued at $100 from the front porch of Jacob Snyder, 23, of Selinsgrove.
n DUI. 8:36 p.m. July 30. Route 522 and 18th Street, Penn Township, Snyder County. Alan Billow, 25, of Middleburg, was determined to be driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
n Crash. 11 a.m. Aug. 16. South Market Street south of Middle Creek Road, Union Township, Snyder County. A 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by Dennis W. Swineford, 69, of Selinsgrove, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported from the scene via Dauntless Hook and Ladder to the Snyder County Airport where he was transported to Geisinger Medical Center via Life Flight.
n Harassment. 6 p.m. Aug. 14. East Ohio Street, McClure, Snyder County. A verbal argument at the West Snyder Elementary School lead to Andrea Marsh, 42, of McClure, and Amanda Seeger, 37, of Richfield, threatening each other with physical contact.
n DUI crash. 8:33 p.m. July 22. Route 15 North and Line Road No. 2, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Police were dispatched for a report of a hit and run crash. The operator of the vehicle identified himself as Jan Stanlislaw Turzanski. During on scene interviews, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from Turzanski, who had bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech and could not maintain balance. During Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, Turzanski display multiple indicators of impairment and he was placed into custody.
n DUI crash. 5:31 a.m. April 19. Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. While responding to a report of a burglary, it was determined that Darren Dunwoody, 34, of Mechanicsburg, crashed his 2008 Honda Civic prior to entering the residence. Dunwoody was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI.
n Retail theft. 3:27 p.m. Aug. 16. Wal-Mart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Diane Hannity, 57, of Port Trevorton, did not ring 10 items while at the self-checkout.
n Retail theft. 2:37 p.m. Aug. 13. Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Monroe Township, Snyder County. Someone took 10 articles of clothing without paying for them.
n DUI. 3:11 a.m. Aug. 5. Route 104 north of Pratt Lane, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 2017 GMC Savana was traveling north when the operator, Andrew S. Karchner, 23, of Middleburg, lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a residential fence. The vehicle was disabled from the crash. Karchner was found to be DUI and placed under arrest. Karchner was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Retail theft. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Joshua Fanella, 26, of Shamokin, concealed items inside of a book bag.
n Crash. 3:01 p.m. Aug. 17. Route 35 on-ramp, Penn Township, Snyder County. Mary E. Oconnell, 40, of Selinsgrove, lost control of her 1987 Chevrolet Camaro while negotiating a right hand curve, traveled onto the southern shoulder of the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. After striking the concrete barrier Oconnell attempted to continue traveling on the on-ramp but lost control again and struck the concrete barrier a second time. The vehicle sustained disabling front end damage. Oconnell was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Retail theft. Aug. 11-16. Wal-Mart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Seth Magargle, 44, of Dushore, stole and attempted to steal more than $1,500 in merchandise. Anyone who knows a white female with brown hair that is associated with Magargle is asked to contact PSP Milton Tpr. Mowen at 570-524-2662.
n Crash. 3:26 p.m. Aug. 6. 1 Hospital Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Bruce M. Mahn, 71, of Orangeville, struck a pedestrian, Alexis R. Lincoln, 19, of Milton, as he was parking in the patient loading zone of the Evangelical Community Hospital. Mahn thought he had placed the vehicle in park however it was in reverse. As he was exiting the vehicle, his foot pressed the accelerator causing the vehicle to drive backwards. As the vehicle started backwards, Lincoln was opening the passenger door to the vehicle. Mahn was treated for minor injuries.
n Theft from motor vehicle. Aug. 14-15. 2200 I80 W, Liberty Township, Montour County. Someone removed 16 quarts of automatic transmission fluid from a 2016 Ford F550 owned by PennDOT that was parked inside a fenced in area.
n Crash. 8:59 p.m. Aug. 16. Continental Boulevard at its intersection with Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County. A 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 17 year old male, of Danville, proceeded without clearance from the left turn lane of Route 54 westbound and turned into the path of a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Correy M. Burns, 49, of Danville. After impact, the Volkswagen made a 90 degree clockwise rotation and came to rest in the intersection. The 17 year old driver was cited for traffic control signals.
n Criminal mischief. Aug. 11-12. 236 Redtail Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County. Someone entered onto the property of Beulah Loss, 71, of Lewisburg, and attempted to pull off the front bumper of a 2008 Ford Escape and took a screwdriver to the side causing scratches. Damage is estimated to be $2,000.
n DUI. 5:21 p.m. Aug. 15. New Columbia Road at its intersection with Creek Road, White Deer Township, Union County. A 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Colton M. Showers, 23, of New Columbia, slid on the wet roadway and began fish tailing. The vehicle rolled over into a ditch on the north side of New Columbia Road and came to an uncontrolled final rest on its driver side in the ditch. A passenger in the vehicle, Sarah C. Walk, 19, of Sunbury, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. Showers was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance.
n Retail theft. 10:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Dollar General, 7769 Route 304, New Berlin, Limestone Township, Union County. Tanya Milheim, 36, of Swengel, was found to be in possession of multiple items after leaving the store without paying.
n Crash. 5:22 p.m. Aug. 18. I80 East at Mile Marker 214.9, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Jason Negron, 32, of Nanticoke, engaged his brakes for traffic ahead and was rear ended by a 2003 Dodge Stratus driven by Ethan A. McLeod, 19, of Kulpmont, that was following directly behind.
n Harassment. 10:13 p.m. Aug. 18. 200 block of Fern Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police responded to the Bucknell View Trailer Park for a fight between Jordan Hockenberry, 19, of Linden, Michael Tyson, 42, of Milton, a 14 year old male and a 17 year old female. Upon trooper arrival, the involved were separated and investigation showed that Tyson pushed the two juveniles and Hockenberry punched Tyson. Hockenberry was cited with harassment and Tyson was cited with two counts of harassment.
n Drug possession. 8:07 p.m. Aug. 3. Main and Catherine streets, Hartleton, Union County. During a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations, an odor of marijuana was detected. It was determined that the operator, Jeffery Oberdorf, 20, of Mifflinburg, was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The passenger, Kaitlyn Baker, 18, of Lewisburg, was also determined to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
n Crash. 7:24 p.m. Aug. 19. Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A 2003 Honda Civic driven by a 17 year old male, of Turbotville, drove off the west side of the roadway and struck a guide rail with its front right corner. The vehicle proceeded to lose control and skid off the west side of the roadway across a gravel parking lot and struck a PPL utility pole and the corner of Fern Park restaurant. The driver was transported to Muncy Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries He was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Theft of vehicle parts. Aug. 1-18. 1345 Orchard Road, Lewis Township, Union County. Four tires and rims were removed from the bed of a pick up truck that was parked on the property of Bryan Fisher, 31, of Mifflinburg.
n Theft by deception. 5:32 p.m. Aug. 20. 50 Shelly Circle, Kelly Township, Union County. Lizeyda Fontanez-Velez, 38, of Lewisburg, reported a credit card fraud.
n Criminal mischief. 3:24 p.m. Aug. 16. Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Someone pulled down a security camera from the ceiling and caused damage to the ceiling tile.
n Assault. 5:02 p.m. Aug. 16. 200 Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. A consumer punched the right arm of James Kirkner, 56, of Danville, an aide.
n Crash. 6:20 p.m. Aug. 21. New Berlin Mountain Road south of Escape Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County. A 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Brandon J. Biggs, 27, of Middleburg, went off the west shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.
n Crash. 6:36 p.m. Aug. 21. Forest Hill Road south of Dietrich Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Carol J. McGann, 63, of Riegelsville, went off the east shoulder of the roadway and struck a ditch and mailbox. McGann was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
WATSONTOWN POLICE
n Driving while operating privileges suspended. 3:25 a.m. Aug. 15. 400 block of Plum Alley. John G. Decker Jr., 52, of Watsontown, was operating a tan in color Jeep while his operating privileges were suspended/revoked. Decker has been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while operating a vehicle while his operating privileges were suspended/revoked due to a prior DUI conviction. Decker has also been charged with a summary count of driving without a license.
STATE POLICE, STONINGTON
n Criminal mischief. 7 a.m. Aug. 20. Coal Street and Sunshine Road, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. The driver of a tan SUV with a painted spare tire carrier traveling southbound on Route 225 threw two green bottles out the window that struck the front of a UPS freight truck traveling northbound. The UPS freight truck sustained damage to the driver-side headlight.