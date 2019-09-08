WATSONTOWN POLICE
n Harassment. 10 p.m. Aug. 30. Mistie L. Buss, 37, of Park Street, Watsontown, was charged with two counts of harassment after pushing two victims during an argument.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Crash. 12:35 a.m. Aug. 25. 239 McCracken Road, Valley Township, Montour County. A 2013 Ford Edge driven by Matthew R. Meloy, 21, of Danville, traveled off the south shoulder of the roadway and struck three mailboxes with its front passenger side bumper. The vehicle proceeded to travel through a guide rail, traveled down an embankment, and overturned 180 degrees. Meloy was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Crash. 4:36 p.m. Aug. 29. Jerseytown Road, West Hemlock Township, Montour County. A 2008 Subaru Impreza driven by Joshua A. Kashner, 23, of Danville, was attempting to turn left and turned into the path of travel of a 2004 Honda VTX driven by William M. Lemon, 70, of Riverside. Kashner was cited for vehicle turning left.
n Crash. 2:45 p.m. Aug. 29. Hospital Drive at its intersection with Yarger Road, Kelly Township, Union County. A 2007 Ford Focus driven by Irene M. Brennan, 77, of Lewisburg, proceeded from the stop sign and into the path of a 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by Edisanter Lo, 57, of Lewisburg, striking the driver’s side rear door. Brennan was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. She was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
n Crash. 7:19 a.m. Aug. 30. PA 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Janel L. Zeigler, 32, of Lewisburg, traveled north from the stop sign and into the path of a 2004 Mack Trucks tractor trailer driven by Brad A. Bailor, 30, of Middleburg. Zeigler was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. She was cited for obedience to traffic-control devices.
n Crash. 1:55 p.m. Aug. 30. Interstate 180 at Mile Marker 9.9, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A 2011 Ford Escape driven by Susan M. Fritz, 59, of Hughesville, was attempting to overtake another vehicle and lost control while in the left travel lane. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a guide rail with its front end. Fritz was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n DUI. 9:55 p.m. Aug. 30. North Water and Saint John streets, Lewisburg, Union County. Jose Navarro-Fernandez, 47, of Williamsport, was arrested for DUI.
n Criminal mischief. Sept. 1. 2885 Spruce Run Road, White Deer Township, Union County. John Koch, 56, of Lewisburg, reported that the driver’s side of his 2009 Ford F-150 XLT was egged.
n Crash. 9:56 p.m. Aug. 29. Liberty Valley Road west of Thistle Way, Valley Township, Montour County. Ashlee M. Canales, 27, of Danville, lost control of her 2011 Chevrolet Cruze and struck a utility pole. Canales and her passenger, Christopher L. Maldonado, 27, of Danville, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Canales was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed.
n Theft of services. Noon July 7. 1120 Hoffman Lane, Hartley Township, Union County. Sunsational Family Campground, Millmont, reported that Jonathan Lloyd, 44, of Lewisburg, failed to make payment for a cabin that he rented.
n Crash. 4:59 p.m. Aug. 30. Route 15 north of Beck Road, Gregg Township, Union County. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Cassandra A. Sowul, 28, of Northumberland, rear ended a 2001 Toyota Tacoma driven by Colton M. Hockensmith, 19, of Newville, as it slowed down for traffic that was stopped at the traffic light. Sowul was cited for following too closely.
n Crash. 7:35 a.m. Sept. 3. Col. John Kelly Road at its intersection with Hoffa Mill Road, Kelly Township, Union County. A 2008 Honda Civic driven by Tiffany R. King, 23, of Mifflinburg, failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Hoffa Mill Road and Col. John Kelly Road and struck the trailing unit of a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by William C. Bucher, 65, of Muncy. There was heavy fog at the time of the crash. King was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Crash. 4:47 p.m. Sept. 4. Route 522 N west of Miller Farm Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kyli A. Catherman, 29, of Middleburg, flowed and was struck from behind by a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Ricki G. Waiwada, 61, of Shamokin Dam. Waiwada was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed. Catherman was cited for required financial responsibility.
n Theft. May 27. Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County. Geardo Military purchased a World War I helmet online but never received the product.
n Crash. 11:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Churches Road north of White Deer Churches Road, Kelly Township, Union County. A 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Gerald L. Hause, 77, of Lewisburg, went off the roadway and struck a ditch, continued to travel and struck a tree. Hause was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Crash. 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30. Route 104 south of Park Woods Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. As a 2007 Ford Focus driven by a 16 year old female, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was passing a 2020 Peterbilt 389 driven by Doyle L. Martin, 44, of Mifflinburg, it crossed over the double yellow line and side swiped the driver’s side rear tire of the trailer attached to Martin’s vehicle. The female’s vehicle spun back across the south bound lane and came to final rest. The female was taken by life-flight to Geisinger Medical Center for severe injuries to her neck, shoulder and leg. She was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Found property. 12:23 p.m. Aug. 26. A blue in color lanyard with “PPTA” and “GILLIG” and containing a single key was found near the intersection of Routes 522 and 204. Anyone with information on the rightful owner can contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
n Theft of lost/mislaid property. 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16. 1741 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Linda Morse, 64, of Canandaigua, N.Y. reported a lost/stolen cell phone.
n Scattering rubbish. Aug. 24. 5532 Flint Valley Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. Someone scattered multiple bags containing clothing and refuse on the roadway.
n Drug possession. 11 p.m. Aug. 27. 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Drugs were found in the Walmart parking lot.
n Harassment. 3:11 p.m. Sept. 1. North Main Street, Middleburg, Snyder County. Travis Stump, 20, of Middleburg, was arrested after police responded to an inactive domestic.
n Possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. 2:09 a.m. Aug. 31. Route 11 South and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. During a traffic stop, Jamey Dressler, 31, of McAlisterville, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Retail theft. 940 a.m. Sept. 5. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Alexander Gomez, 26, of Sunbury, committed a return fraud involving a queen sized mattress valued at $224.
n Hit and run. 11:16 a.m. Sept. 4. Route 204 south of Penn Avon Trail, Penn Township, Snyder County. As a 2017 Freightliner driven by Brian L. Bowers, 45, of Halifax, traveled off the right side of the southbound lane, the passenger side mirror area of the vehicle struck a posted speed limit sign causing minor damage to the truck and knocking the sign off of its post. Bowers continued traveling without reporting the crash.
STATE POLICE, STONINGTON
n Hit and run. 6:51 a.m. Aug. 31. Route 225 north of Cherry Town Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County. An unknown vehicle left the road, went airborne over a culvert, continued southbound off the roadway, struck a mailbox, and then fled the scene southbound. The vehicle may be a light colored vehicle with damage to the driver side headlight.