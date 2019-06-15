State Police, Bloomsburg
• Crash. 6:34 a.m. June 10. Legion Road east of River Drive, Montour Township, Columbia County. A 2014 Peterbilt SP Constr driven by Laban A. Gingerich, 48, of Mifflinburg, was backing onto Legion Road from a private driveway, when it went off an embankment and overturned onto its passenger side which in turn spilled its load of logs onto Legion Road. Gingerich was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling passenger side damage and was towed from the scene.
State Police, Lewistown
• Harassment. 3 p.m. April 28. Crestwood Lane, Decatur Township, Mifflin County. During a verbal argument, Norman Jones, 31, of McClure, shoved a 35 year female, of McClure, onto a bed.
State Police, Selinsgrove
• DUI crash/drugs. 7:27 p.m. May 13. 14340 Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County. After a vehicle crash, the driver of the 2008 Ford Focus, Travis Stump, 20, of Middleburg, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Theft from building. 10:03 p.m. April 28. Paxtonville VFW, 1555 Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A suspected theft occurred.
• Crash. 5:59 p.m. June 11. South Susquehanna Trail at its intersection with Aquaduct Road, Union Township, Snyder County. A 1997 Ford E350 driven by Kevin A. Hood, 34, of Middleburg, was responding to a medical emergency that had occurred in the northbound lane of travel on North Susquehanna Trail and was utilizing its audible and visual signals. The emergency vehicle traveled partially onto the western shoulder of the roadway in an attempt to perform a U turn namely in the crossover area. As Hood signaled and began to turn left, the emergency vehicle was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Gregory R. Hess, 70, of Mechanicsburg, which then exited the roadway, struck a concrete electrical box and continued through a grassy area. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Hess was cited for duty of driver on approach of emergency vehicle.