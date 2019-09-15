The Daily Item collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain police allegations against individuals. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Crash. 5:10 p.m. Sept. 3. Route 11 south of County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2010 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Zachary W. Schreffler, 27, of Sunbury, failed to see that a 2010 Kia Forte driven by Keisha M. Castle, 29, of Northumberland, was stopped in traffic. The front bumper of Schreffler’s vehicle struck the rear bumper area of Castle’s vehicle. The front bumper area of Castle’s vehicle then struck the rear bumper area of a 2017 Kia Optima driven by William J. Jacavage, 61, of Bloomsburg. All three vehicles sustained disabling damage. Castle was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Schreffler was cited for following too closely. Castle was cited for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Jacavage was cited for drivers required to be licensed.
n Crash. 10:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Clifford Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 2008 Toyota Prius driven by a 16 year old female, of Selinsgrove, traveled off the right side of the roadway while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle came to final rest on the right side of the roadway facing southbound after impacting a culvert. The driver was cited for driving on right side of roadway.
n Crash. 10:58 p.m. Sept. 1. North Susquehanna Trail at its intersection with Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2004 GMC Envoy driven by Danielle R. Dressler, 35, of Selinsgrove, ran a red light and collided with the driver side of a 2007 Ford Mustang driven by a 16 year old male, of Port Trevorton. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Dressler was cited for obedience to traffic-control devices.
n Retail theft. 8:45 p.m. Aug. 22. Books-A-Million, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Kyle Defacis, 29, of Shamokin, concealed and stole several books totaling $124.91.
n Retail theft. 6:40 p.m. Aug. 30. Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County. Donna Shaffer, 42, and Tiffany Carl, 23, both of Shamokin, entered Kohl’s with a diaper bag and while shopping concealed various articles of clothing within the bag. After paying for some of their items they walked past all points of sale without paying for the concealed items.
n Retail theft. 3:27 p.m. Aug. 16. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Diane Hannity, 57, of Port Trevorton, did not ring 10 items while at the self-checkout.
n DUI. 3:11 a.m. Aug. 5. Route 104 north of Pratt Lane, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Andrew B. Karchner, 23, of Middleburg, lost control of his 2017 GMC Savana, ran off the roadway and struck a residential fence. Karchner was found to be DUI and was placed under arrest. Karchner was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Retail theft. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Joshua Fanella, 26, of Shamokin, concealed items inside a book bag.
n ID theft. 4:40 p.m. Aug. 19. 204 Universal Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. Diane Wright, 44, of Selinsgrove, reported an ID theft.
n Crash. 2:48 p.m. Sept. 8. Penns Drive south of Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Danielle M. Wagner, 29, of Selinsgrove, traveled briefly into the northbound lane of travel, then abruptly swerved across the southbound lane of travel and into a tree. The vehicle spun twice in a clockwise direction prior to coming to final rest. Wagner was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Crash. 7:42 a.m. Sept. 7. North Susquehanna Trail at its intersection with West 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Josalynn M. Heichel, 26, of Millerstown, failed to stop at a steady red traffic light and struck a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Nicole E. Boone, 35, of Sunbury, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Boone was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
n DUI. 7:15 p.m. Aug. 16. Route 522/H & S Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County. A welfare check was conducted on William Longenberger, 25, of Middleburg, because he parked his vehicle partially on the roadway of Route 522. Longenberger was found to be DUI and was transported to PSP Selinsgrove for a blood draw.
n DUI. 12:14 a.m. Sept. 1. South Wausau Road and JC Mobile Home Court, Middleburg, Snyder County. During a traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle, Kimberly Regan, 43, of Middleburg, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Jamie Cornwell, 38, of Middleburg, was a rear seat passenger. Both Regan and Cornwell were in possession of drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol.
n Theft. Sept. 9. 13 Tharp Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. Brandon Pyle, 34, of Mount Pleasant Mills had two packages delivered to his residence at 2 p.m. by UPS. When he arrived home the packages were stolen.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
n DUI. 1:26 a.m. Sept. 7. PA 147 South approximately .05 miles north of Route 45 exit, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. A 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tammy A. Ulrich, 56, of Montandon, traveled onto the east berm of Route 147 southbound to pass another motorist. Upon completing the pass, Ulrich oversteered to the right while attempting to reenter the travel lanes. The vehicle then crossed both travel lanes of Route 147 and exited the roadway via the west berm. The vehicle traveled through a grassy area and struck an exit sign before rolling over an unknown amount of times and coming to rest overturned. Ulrich was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
n DUI. 7:52 p.m. Aug. 16. Route 405 and South Drive, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop for multiple equipment violations, the operator, Caden Sutton, 28, of Milton, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
n DUI. 1:22 a.m. Aug. 7. Broad and South Front streets, Milton, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop it was determined that Kendra Lafferty, 52, of Towanda was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
n Crash. 8:41 a.m. Sept. 9. Fort Titzell Road, Kelly Township, Union County. Cody S. Blevins, 31, of New Columbia, was attempting to negotiate a left hand curve and drove his 1999 Ford Explorer off the roadway. The vehicle then continued back across the roadway, then back off the west side of the roadway and then across both lanes and striking the embankment on the east side of the roadway before turning onto its passenger side. Blevins was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed.
n Found property. 2:50 p.m. Aug. 27. 135 AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County. A pink and purple purse was found.
n Theft. Sept. 3. 50 Lawton Lane, Perry Township, Snyder County. William Parker, 38, of Mount Pleasant Mills, reported his identity had been stolen by an unknown person.
n Criminal mischief. Aug. 28-Sept. 10. 110 Charlene Dr., Valley Township, Montour County. Ronald Avenia, 69, of Danville, reported that someone entered his 2018 Jay Feather TT, manufactured by Jayco, and caused damage to numerous items on the property including air vents and fan valued at $250, marble and concrete statues valued at $6,500, glass table tops valued at $1,200, and a black post lamp valued at $50.
n Harassment. 10:28 p.m. Sept. 11. 380 Furnace Road, White Deer Township, Union County. Michael Deivert, 49, of New Columbia and a 40 year old female, of New Columbia, engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Both were cited with harassment.
n Drug possession. 3:20 a.m. Sept. 8. North Derr Drive and Cherry Alley, Lewisburg, Union County. During a traffic stop, an odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected. It was determined that the operator, Mason Lane, 18, of Norwood, N.J. was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and the passenger, Ryan Shaffer, 18, of Lebanon, was drinking alcohol underage.
STATE POLICE, STONINGTON
n Other. 11:48 p.m. Aug. 26. 1400 block of Hemlock Street, Coal Township, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop, the driver, Jared White, 37, of Coal Township, was arrested for driving a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device as required by his driver’s license.
n Crash. 3:15 a.m. Sept. 6. Route 890, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. While negotiating a curve to the left, a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Caleb P. Cressinger, 23, of Paxinos, went off the roadway striking an embankment before rolling over on the left side. The vehicle came to rest against the embankment. Cressinger was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Theft from motor vehicle. Aug. 31-Sept. 3. 805 Scott St., Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. Catherine Snyder, 46, of Trevorton, reported that a number of items were taken from her vehicle that was parked at her residence, including a black and pink Taurus handgun.
n Crash. 2:25 p.m. Sept. 6. North Main Street, Snydertown Borough, Northumberland County. A 1998 Ford Ranger driven by Sara E. Turner, 23, of Danville, pulled from a stop sign and into the rear end of a 2014 Freightliner M2106 driven by Nick Yost, 31, of Sunbury. After impact Turner’s vehicle rotated and struck a stop sign. She was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
n Hit and run. 11:14 p.m. Sept. 2. Route 890 west of Schwartz Hill Road, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Shyanne R. Reynolds, 27, of Shamokin, failed to negotiate a left curve, left the roadway and hit an embankment. The vehicle damaged two road signs. Reynolds fled the scene and was then stopped by Sunbury Police Department in Sunbury City. She was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed.
n Drug possession. 1:48 a.m. Aug. 25. Chestnut and North Sixth streets, Kulpmont, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop, the driver, Martin Puchalski, 49, of Mount Carmel, was arrested for DUI and drug possession.
RALPHO TOWNSHIP POLICE
n Crash. Sept. 12. West Valley Avenue at the entrance to the Presbyterian Church. A deer ran in front of a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Christine Davies, 46, of Shamokin, causing her to slam on the brakes. She was then rear ended by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Meghan Longenhagen, 18, of Catawissa. Davies was transported to Geisinger Shamokin Area Hospital for treatment of injuries. Both vehicles suffered disabling damage.