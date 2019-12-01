WATSONTOWN POLICE
n Criminal/defiant trespass. Nathan Biddinger, 32, of New Columbia, was charged with criminal/defiant trespass, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident which occurred at 10 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 700 block of Ash Street. Biddinger became disorderly in public, with at least six people hearing/observing his conduct as he yelled and cursed and tried to provoke a fight. Biddinger trespassed onto another persons property, returning to provoke a fight after being told to leave and looked in their house windows.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Terroristic threats. 6 a.m. Oct. 28. Oaks Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Robert Sellers, 27, of Watsontown, made several comments that were threatening in nature, by Facebook posts and comments, towards a 33 year old male, of Milton, and the Watsontown Police Department.
n Crash. 11:52 a.m. Nov. 10. Broadway at its intersection with Mexico Road, Limestone Township, Montour County. A 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Armin J. Rhone, 28, of Watsontown, attempted to make a left hand turn onto Mexico Road and was passed on the eastbound travel lane by a 2014 Ram 1500 driven by David G. Talabiska, 58, of Lewisburg. Rhone’s vehicle struck the rear passenger side of Talabiska’s vehicle causing it to rotate clockwise 90 degrees. Talabiska was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Criminal mischief. 6:05 p.m. Nov. 11. 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Someone entered onto the property of Joyce Spaid, 58, of Mifflinburg, and damaged the internet wires on a pole that belongs to Windstream Communications. This person also broke three WGI Innovations trail cameras that were mounted to a tree and front porch and took the trail camera SD cards. The person also scratched the hood and damaged the grill of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
n Crash. 7:14 p.m. Nov. 12. Eighth Street Drive west of Cronrath Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Patricia K. Woodruff, 63, of Muncy, struck a deer that entered the roadway from a field.
n DUI crash. 3:52 p.m. Oct. 1. Ziegler Road/Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. Scott Buchanan, 45, of Lewisburg, was operating his vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance when he was involved in a hit and run crash. After striking another vehicle, Buchanan fled the scene. He was located approximately two miles away. Buchanan was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended drivers license, hit and run of an attended vehicle, and other traffic offenses.
n Harassment. 8:10 p.m. Nov. 1. 35 Aimetti Lane, Hartley Township, Union County. Akysha Mullany, 30, of Millmont, Nicole Hostetler, 31, of McClure, and Jennifer Williams, 46, of Weikert, assaulted each other as Mullany attempted to get her son from the residence.
n Crash. 6:19 a.m. Nov. 15. Liberty Valley Road west of Klein Road, Valley Township, Montour County. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Zachery M. Grove, 35, of Sunbury, struck a deer that ran into the roadway.
n Crash. 5:05 p.m. Nov. 15. Buffalo Road east of Jones Mountain Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. A 2017 Subaru Forester traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole after the driver, Ronald T. Pawlowski, 84, of Huntingdon, fell asleep. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
n Hit and run. 6:47 p.m. Nov. 15. Centennial Road north of Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. A 2010 Ford Taurus driven by Debbie M. Seebold, 59, of Mifflinburg, pulled off the right side of the roadway and stopped after being tailgated by another vehicle. The other vehicle went around Seebold’s vehicle and struck its front driver side causing moderate damage. The other vehicle then fled the scene.
n Drug possession. 7:45 a.m. Nov. 16. 110 Spring Lake Crest, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. While investigating a domestic disturbance, it was determined that Aaron Joseph Crawford was driving while being DUI suspended and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
n Harassment. 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17. 4803 Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. Ethan Midkiff, 27, and Holden Midkiff, 25, both of Lewisburg, were involved in a fight. Both received harassment citations.
n Crash. 4:57 p.m. Nov. 17. I80 E at Mile Marker 223, Valley Township, Montour County. A 2011 Ford Escape driven by David W. Obrien, 65, of Albany, N.Y., struck a deer that ran into the roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and up an embankment striking shrubbery and then traveled back down the embankment coming to rest on the berm.
n Theft. Nov. 12-13. 916 Hollow Road, White Deer Township, Union County. Jonathan Lloyd, 44, of Middleburg, stole a Stihl T700 concrete saw valued at $750 from Sherman Lloyd III, 45, of Lewisburg.
n Theft. Nov. 11-13. 330 Commerce Park, White Deer Township, Union County. Someone removed $77 in cash from an envelope belonging to Ruth Baker, 65, of Lewisburg, that was located in the housekeeping at the Quality Inn.
n Crash. 7:02 p.m. Nov. 17. I80 E at Mile Marker 220, Liberty Township, Montour County. A 2011 Subaru Legacy driven by Katelyn M. Marchand, 19, of Cresco, struck a deer that ran into its path. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
n Crash. 6:02 p.m. Nov. 21. Col John Kelly Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Scott D. Steingrabe, 20, of Lewisburg, was traveling too fast, exited the roadway and struck a wooden fence, PennDOT sign, utility pole and then a tree. Steingrabe was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. He was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Criminal mischief. 8 a.m. Nov. 21. 1755 Spruce Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. Ronald Shumate, 63, of Lewisburg, spun the tires of his vehicle in a gravel driveway throwing stones into the vehicle of Logan Snyder, 26, of Lewisburg, causing a small chip in the front windshield.
n Crash. 8:19 a.m. Nov. 22. Buffalo Road, Hartley Township, Union County. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Harold Beach, 85, of Lock Haven, left the roadway for unknown reasons. Beach attempted to renegotiate back onto the road but could not and traveled down the grass embankment, which caused the vehicle to make two 360 degree clockwise rotations and a final 180 degree clockwise rotation before coming to rest up against a tree on its left side. Beach was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
n Retail theft. 3:33 p.m. Nov. 21. 16862 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. Jack Foyil, 48, of Milton, removed a chili burrito, two packs of Cracker Barrel cheese, and a rack-o-rib sandwich without paying.
n Assault. 10:40 a.m. Nov. 16. 13 Kirkbride Dr. Mahoning Township, Montour County. Daniel MacMillan, 18, of Telford, spit on the face and sweatshirt of Terry Tirko, 25, of Catawissa, while at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
n Drug possession. 12:35 p.m. Nov. 9. Route 15 South, White Deer Township, Union County. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was stopped for speeding, 78 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The operator was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia. The front seat passenger was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Lindsey Hauke, 18, of Muncy, and Eric Locke, 21, of Williamsport.
n Criminal mischief. Nov. 17. Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County. Someone threw an object at the residence of Connie Yonkin, 77, of Danville.
n Drug possession. 1:20 a.m. Oct. 26. North Derr Drive and North Eighth Street, Lewisburg, Union County. While approaching the vehicle during a traffic stop for a traffic violation, the front passenger, Ernest Linton, 60, of Franklintown, attempted to hide drug paraphernalia in his pocket. A search of the vehicle and the Linton yielded a small amount of marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia.
n DUI. 1:02 a.m. Oct. 29. Susquehanna Trail and Zarr Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop, the driver, Kevin Trent, 44, of Turbotville, displayed signs of impairment. Trent was asked to perform SFST’s and displayed signs of impairment.
n Theft. Nov. 10. 1416 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Ronald O’Grady, 30, of Milton, removed money from a drawer behind the customer service counter at American Truck Plaza.
n Criminal mischief. Nov. 15-18. 2236 Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County. Someone broke the rear window of a vehicle owned by Joshua Wertz, 20, of Milton, while it was parked in the driveway.
n Theft. Nov. 12-18. 2565 Creek Road, Hartley Township, Union County. Someone entered a secured cargo trailer belonging to Elton Martin, 43, of Mifflinburg, and stole multiple construction tools including Milwaukee impact driver, sawzall, LED light, 1/2-inch drill, 4 1/2-inch grinder, batteries, SDS drill, oscillating tool, 1/2-inch impact, chargers, bag with blades, Senco faming staple gun and framing nailer, No. 20 propane tank, storage box with tapcon screws, 1/2-inch socket set and miscellaneous sockets, air hoses, gas can, Bostitch shingle nailers, and Skil saw.
STATE POLICE, STONINGTON
n Theft. 8:10 p.m. Oct. 17. Spruce Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County. While responding to a disturbance, a residence was observed to be egged and items had been removed from the front porch. A 16 year old male, of Shamokin was charged with disorderly conduct.
n Criminal mischief. 9:56 a.m. Oct. 16. 725 W. Shamokin St., Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. Jacob Shingara, 36, of Sunbury, reported that someone damaged a back door window at his residence.
n Harassment. 11:27 p.m. Nov. 14. Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. Sally Hager, 51, and Joseph Hager, 48, both of Sunbury, were cited for harassment following a domestic dispute.
n Crash. 8:21 p.m. Oct. 31. Upper Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. A 2016 Ford Escape driven by Diane F. Fessler, 58, of Shamokin, struck a tree that was across the entirety of the westbound lane and half of the eastbound lane.
n DUI. 2:23 a.m. Nov. 9. West Walnut and North Poplar streets, Coal Township, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations, the driver, Levi Korbich, 44, of Coal Township was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Korbich refused a blood draw.
n DUI. 3:35 a.m. Nov. 6. 171 Gravel Run Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop it was determined that the driver, Mark Muffly, 56, of Danville, was under the influence of alcohol.
n Assault. 6:24 p.m. Nov. 4. 1 Kelley Dr., Coal Township, Northumberland County. State Police was dispatched to SCI Coal Township for a report of an inmate vs. inmate assault in which Joseph Clark, 59, of Coal Township was the victim.
n Identity theft. 5:11 p.m. Oct. 8. On Sept. 30. Elizabeth Hummel, 38, of Trevorton, received paperwork in the mail that a debit card was taken out in her name from Citi Bank. Hummel was able to cancel the account before any money was lost.
n Theft. Oct. 14-26. 1353 Plum Creek Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County. Rebekah Strohecker, 44, of Sunbury, reported that an unknown person attempted to withdraw $200 off of her credit card. No funds were transferred.
n Harassment. 1:11 a.m. Nov. 3. 1432 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Northumberland County. Alyssa Jurevicz, 20, of Kulpmont and Roxanne Jurevicz, 43, of Mount Carmel, were involved in a domestic dispute. Both parties were cited for harassment.
n Crash. 9:03 a.m. Nov. 2. Snydertown Road north of Center Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Keely R. Ruiz, 32, of Shamokin, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it overtook a vehicle on a double lined road as it approached a curve in the roadway. Ruiz’s vehicle was unable to negotiate the right-hand curve and lost control. Ruiz attempted to counter steer but was unable to regain control and swerved right before swerving back to the left and exiting the roadway off the west side of the roadway and over an embankment. The vehicle continued approximately 30 feet over the embankment before striking standing and downed trees and coming to rest with the driver side tires off the ground. Ruiz was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. She was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, restraint systems, careless driving, reckless driving, required financial responsibility, and limitations on overtaking on the left.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Crash. 10:09 a.m. Nov. 24. Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County. A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Colton P. Walter, 18, of Middleburg, failed to negotiate a curve in the road due to being distracted by his passenger, Rebecca L. Bender, 18, of Beaver Springs. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, continued forward in a grassy area before coming to final rest. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Walter was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Criminal mischief. 9 p.m. Nov. 7. 163 Broadway Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. Olga Ivankina, 43, of Winfield, reported that a male broke the windsheild of her vehicle with his fist. Ivankina did not wish to pursue prosecution if the male paid the full amount to fix the windshield, but she wanted to document the incident if criminal charges were pursued. Ivankina was paid in full and no criminal charges were filed.
n Burglary. Nov. 14-18. 579 Hackenburg Road, Center Township, Snyder County. Miranda Hackenberg, 30, of Middleburg, reported that someone entered her residence and removed a Tarus SR22 handgun. The handgun is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
n Crash. 8:35 a.m. Nov. 24. Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 2000 GMC Savana driven by Brett L. Kahn, 49, of Selinsgrove, slid off the roadway and struck a utility pole with the front area of the vehicle, coming to rest against the pole. Kahn was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed.