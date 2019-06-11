Watsontown Police
n Bad checks. 5:14 p.m. April 17. Lingle’s Market, 15 W. Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown. Clarissa Paige, 35, of Watsontown, issued a bad check in the amount of $57.38 and failed to make the necessary restitution.
State Police, Milton
n Crash. 3:50 p.m. June 3. Continental Boulevard at its intersection with PA 642, Valley Township, Montour County. From the left turn lane of Route 54, a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by Jerry W. Hans, 78, of Fayetteville, N.Y., turned left towards Route 642 westbound and traveled into an oncoming 2009 SMC Sierra driven by Daniel R. Newsanger, 27, of Schuylkill Haven. Hans was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was cited for vehicle turning left.
n Crash. 2:32 a.m. June 2. Johnstown Road east of Continental Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. A 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Wade A. Kauffman, 25, of Milton, failed to negotiate the left curve and lost control, left the south shoulder of the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled over. Kauffman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was cited for restraint systems.
n Drug possession. 2:35 a.m. May 10. Route 15/Old Mill Road, Gregg Township, Union County. During a traffic stop for traffic offenses, Jasmine Harvey, 20, of McAlisterville, and Hailey Nungesser, 18, of Sunbury, were found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
n Crash. 4:08 p.m. June 6. Route 15 northbound across from Weis Markets, Westbranch Highway, Union County. A 2007 Jeep Wrangler driven by Chad R. Bettleyon, 44, of Lewisburg, struck the rear of a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Dollie M. Keefer, 71, of New Columbia, causing it to strike the rear of a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by Preston Gray, 27, of Arlington, Va., which then struck the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Oliver Holmes, 83, of Hughesville. Keefer and her passenger, Kenneth Keefer, 74, of New Columbia, were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
State Police, Selinsgrove
n DUI/drugs. 2:02 a.m. June 4. South Market Street/University Avenue, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. During a traffic stop, Zachary Young, 47, of Port Trevorton, was determined to be under the influence of an unknown drug. Young was placed under arrest and transported to PSP Selinsgrove for a chemical test of his blood which he refused.