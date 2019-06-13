State Police, Milton
n Burglary. 11:30 p.m. June 9. 5965 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Shawn Smith, owner of the Roost Bar, reported that someone entered into the business and stole money.
n Found property. May 26-June 7. 323 Sierra Lane, Lewis Township, Union County. A bicycle was found at the intersection of Wirth Road and Sierra Lane. Anyone with information regarding this property should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
n Crash. 9:31 p.m. June 5. Warrior Run Boulevard south of Trent Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. A 2002 Grand Am driven by Cassidy S. Thomas, 18, of Muncy, exited the right side of the roadway and impacted a ditch with caused the vehicle to roll over coming to rest on its roof. Thomas received minor cuts as a result of the crash and was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
n Crash. 3:44 p.m. June 7. Old Turnpike Road at its intersection with Dreisbach Church Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. A 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Alan S. Robinson, 59, of Middleburg, was stopped at the intersection getting ready to turn onto Dreisbach Church Road. A 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT driven by Michelle D. Duttry, 32, of Middleburg, failed to stop and struck Robinson’s vehicle in the rear bumper area. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Duttry and Robinson were both transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
n DUI. 10:43 p.m. May 24. Market Street and State Highway 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. During a traffic stop for a traffic violation, Andrew Yetter, 25, of Watsontown, was determined to be DUI and was taken into custody.
n Harassment. 6:42 a.m. June 7. 1755 Spruce Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. Ronald Shumate, 63, of Lewisburg, blew his vehicle horn at the residence of Logan Snyder, 25, of Lewisburg, his neighbor, six times throughout the day to annoy Snyder.
n Criminal mischief. 1:03 p.m. May 28. 200 State Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Gary Custer, 50, of Mahoning Township, damaged two strobe lights within the Danville State Hospital.
n DUI. 11:08 p.m. May 26. New Berlin Highway/Advanced Lane, Center Township, Snyder County. PSP Milton was assisting PSP Selinsgrove with a Sobriety Traffic Safety Checkpoint. During the roving checkpoint, a 2004 Ford F250 driven by Phillip Kegris, 47, of Middleburg, was observed making several traffic violations and a traffic stop was conducted. It was then determined that Kegris was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to PSP Selinsgrove for a blood draw which resulted in a BAC of .237 percent.
n Criminal mischief. June 1. Church and Pine streets, Turbotville, Northumberland County. Christina Mensch, 55, of Turbotville, reported criminal mischief to the Turbotville Carnival Field.
n Crash. 2:49 p.m. June 10. Trails End Road west of Creek Road, Hartley Township, Union County. A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Dakota J. Christianson, 20, of Millmont, went off the roadway while negotiating a left curve in the road and struck a tree stump with the front and passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Christianson was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n DUI crash. 3:02 a.m. June 1. Enterline and Gauger roads, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. While responding to a one vehicle crash with injuries, the driver, Desiree Fahey, 21, of Watsontown, admitted to drinking and had the odor of alcohol emanating from her breath.
State Police, Selinsgrove.
n Crash. 4:31 p.m. June 7. South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. As a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by John M. Miller, 34, of Selinsgrove, slowed in the travel lane in an attempt to pull into a private drive, a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Megan E. Miller, 33, of Shamokin Dam, failed to stop and struck its rear bumper area. Megan Miller and John Miller and his two passengers, a 12 year old male and 11 year old female, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
n Harassment. 6 p.m. May 31. West Front and South streets, Freeburg, Snyder County. Kenneth Kuster, 53, of Middleburg, was stopped in traffic and grabbed the arm of Douglas Shaffer, 34, of Middleburg, through his window while Shaffer was directing traffic for the fireman’s carnival.
n Crash. 10:32 p.m. June 5. Route 522 west of Beaver Creek Lane, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. A 16 year old female, of McClure, swerved left to miss striking a deer and lost control of her 1997 Chevrolet Blazer which rotated counter clockwise half a turn before going over an embankment and rolling onto its roof. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. The driver sustained minor lacerations to her legs. She was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Crash. 6:39 a.m. June 7. Tame Deer Drive west of North Hill Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County. A 2008 Cadillac CTS driven by Wayne DeLong, 44, of Middleburg, traveled onto the south shoulder and struck a guide rail end with the front passenger side of the vehicle causing disabling damage. DeLong was cited for driving on right side of roadway.
n DUI. 7:32 p.m. May 26. Tower Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. While troopers were responding to a report of an active domestic, they observed Kyle Aurand, 36, of Northumberland, and female arguing in a parked car. It was determined that Aurand drove to the scene under the influence of alcohol and he was then arrested.
n Criminal mischief. 11 p.m. June 6. 1030 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Sometime between the evening of June 6 and early morning hours of June 7 the door knob at Davita Dialysis was broken by unknown means.
n Theft. Feb. 1-June 6. 848 Three Rivers Road, Spring Township, Snyder County. Crystal Swab, 36, of Beaver Springs, took 20 10 mg oxycodone pills and $10 in quarters from the dresser of Talitha Dobson, 61, of Beaver Springs.