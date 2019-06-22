State Police, Selinsgrove
n Theft from motor vehicle. May 30-31. 29 Grayson View Court, Penn Township, Snyder County. Someone stole items from an ambulance belonging to Brookdale Grayson View Senior Center. This person entered through an unlocked door late at night and rummaged through a duffle bag where an oxygen bottle and regulator were kept.
n Criminal mischief. 5:03 p.m. June 13. Park Road/South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County. Police responded to a report of a traffic violation. Through further investigation it was discovered that Chad Beam, 41, of Boiling Springs, had thrown a plastic bottle at a 2018 Lexus GX460 owned by Amy Taylor Teats, 55, of Liverpool, causing a scratch.
n Retail theft. 2:37 p.m. June 13. Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County. Rebecca Snyder, 61, of Renovo, attempted to conceal $310.16 of merchandise in a purse and in Kohl’s brand shopping bags.
n Crash. 10:51 a.m. June 14. Covered Bridge Road at its intersection with Kissimmee Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joshua J. Stong, 42, of Middleburg, exited the roadway at the apex of a right curve, traveled into a drainage ditch scraping against several small saplings with the left side of the vehicle before striking a utility pole. Stong was cited for driving on right side of roadway.
n Retail theft. 7:13 p.m. May 9. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Amanda Bubb, 34, of Beavertown, stole $142.31 of merchandise.
n Found property. 7 a.m. May 26. 569 E. Main St., Middleburg, Snyder County. A Pennsylvania driver’s license was found at Burger King by management approximately 3 weeks ago.
n Theft by deception. 2:45 p.m. June 6. 89 Peach Orchard Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. Aaron Harpster, 21, of Middleburg, reported an online business being tampered with.
n Assault. 3:22 p.m. June 16. Gravel Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. Hyatt Henretty, 31, of Shamokin Dam, was holding a knife in each hand walking up the driveway to a residence. Henretty then went to another residence and urinated on the back porch. He was taken into custody and committed to Snyder County Prison after he was unable to post $5,000 straight bail.
n Crash. 6 a.m. June 11. Fisher Road north of Rathfon Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Clayton O. Sheesley, 19, of Selinsgrove, lost control of his 2005 Nissan Sentra while negotiating a right curve. The vehicle traveled from the southbound lane of Fisher Road into the northbound lane and back into the southbound lane. The vehicle then traveled in a westerly direction and off of the roadway where it rolled into an embankment and came to rest on its tires. Sheesley was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
n Crash. 12:32 p.m. June 13. Route 235, Spring Township, Snyder County. A 1999 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Cassandra M. Reigel, 48, of Troxelville, lost control going around the turn and crossed over the southbound lane of traffic and into a ditch. Reigel was cited for unlawful activities.
n DUI. 4:54 p.m. June 8. South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County. During a traffic stop for a speeding violation, it was determined that Ridel Perez, 31, of Durham, N.C. was under the influence of alcohol. Perez was arraigned and committed to the Snyder County Prison in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.
State Police, Milton
n Burglary. 10:44 p.m. June 14. Paradise Road, Milton, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Adam Culp, 29, of New Columbia, entered the residence of a 52 year old male, of Milton, through an unsecured door and stole prescription medicine contained in a pill bottle that was stored in an upstairs bedroom.
• Crash. 2:31 a.m. June 16. White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County. A 2006 Ford Escape driven by Brett M. Clayton, 24, of New Columbia, left the roadway and traveled through a grassy area before striking a shed.
n Criminal mischief. June 15-16. 301 Hickory Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. Terry Longenecker, 79, of Turbotville, reported that someone pushed his aluminum boat on a trailer, valued at $500, over an embankment.
n Retail theft. 4:43 p.m. June 17. Dollar General, Allenwood. Austin Michael Galindez, 19, of New Hartford, N.Y., took a black BIC lighter without paying.
n Retail theft. 3:35 p.m. June 17. Walmart, 120 AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg, Union County. Donna L. Hagenbuch, 60, of Mount Pleasant Mills, took batteries, ratchet straps and bungee straps without paying.
n Retail theft. 5 p.m. March 12. Rebecca’s Outlet, 4770 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Melanie Becker, 33, of Lewisburg, took a 14 karat white gold diamond tennis bracelet valued at $175.
n Hit and run. 4:41 p.m. June 4. Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Ali H. Lafferman, 29, of Mifflinburg, traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a mailbox. Lafferman continued west and did not stop at the scene. She was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State Police, Stonington
n Burglary. 12:33 p.m. June 16. Schiano’s Ice Cream, Route 147, Jackson Township, Northumberland County. Someone forced entry through the rear door of the business and stole cash.
n Harassment. 9 p.m. June 18. Creek Road, Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Mark Jones, 30, of Coal Township, struck a 14 year male, of Dornsife, in the arm with his fist after Jones got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend.
n Burglary. April 1-June 3. 210 Adams Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Cody Troutman, 30, of Millersburg, entered the structure on the property of Barry Gutshall, 63, of Dauphin, and took an Autolite metal cabinet valued at $20.
n Theft of vehicle parts. April 1-June 3. 4417 Route 225, Jackson Township, Northumberland County. Cody Troutman, 30, of Dalmatia, entered the property of A&L Diesel, Dornsife, and took Grand Prix tires on black rims valued at $50.
n Burglary. 12:45 p.m. June 2. 1407 Mandata Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County. Cody Troutman, 30, of Millersburg, entered the property of Tracy Adams, 49, of Rebuck, via an entrance that was posted “No Trespassing”. Troutman then attempted to gain entrance to the building on the property via the locked rear door.
n Drug possession. 12:05 p.m. June 3. 127 Broad St., Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Cody Troutman, 30, of Dalmatia, was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
n Theft. June 15-16. 4418 Upper Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. Forrest Zartman, 56, of Shamokin, reported the theft of a red 2001 Arctic Cat ATV 400 valued at $700.
n Burglary. 3:06 a.m. June 9. 1244 Route 225, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Someone attempted to gain entry into Family Practice Center PC, Herndon, through double doors in the rear using some type of pry bar. A window screen was also cut on the front of the building, and an attempt to slide the window open was made.
n Criminal mischief. June 8-9. 3279 Schwaben Creek Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Barbara Karmilowicz, 67, of Rebuck, reported that someone struck her 1994 Plymouth Voyager with a blunt instrument braking the passenger side window.
n Hit and run. 12:24 p.m. June 7. Upper Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. For unknown reasons, a vehicle left the north side of Route 2044 west of Bates Road and struck a mailbox. The vehicle, suspected to be red with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and damage to the passenger side headlight, continued west and fled the scene.
n Fleeing and eluding. 5:32 p.m. June 4. Route 225/Howard Taylor Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County. While attempting to stop a 1991 Mazda Miata, the driver, James O’Neill, 20, of Trevorton, failed to yield and attempted to elude police by driving at a high rate of speed traveling southbound on Route 225. O’Neill lost control of the vehicle and spun out at the intersection of Route 225/Herndon Bypass Road. After spinning out, the vehicle then accelerated at a high rate of speed and continued southbound. The vehicle then stopped in the area of Howard Taylor Road/Route 225, Jordan Township, where O’Neill was taken into custody without incident.