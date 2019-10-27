STATE POLICE, MILTON
n DUI. 7:18 p.m. Oct. 19. 208 Center St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Samuel Derr, 39, of Sunbury, was contacted in the rear parking lot of the Montandon Baptist Church and displayed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI and having an open container.
n Crash. 4:36 a.m. Oct. 16. 8850 Route 304 East, Limestone Township, Union County. Two cows entered the roadway and were stuck by a 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by Joel G. Morin, 39, of Millmont, and a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Wade K. Mowery, 43, of Middleburg. Morin’s vehicle sustained minor damage. Mowery’s vehicle sustained major damage to the front of the vehicle.
n Hit and run. 4:02 p.m. Oct. 21. 207 Yarger Road, Kelly Township, Union County. An unknown vehicle got caught on low hanging wires and pulled them to the ground. The vehicle continued traveling west and fled the scene.
n Found property. 5:15 a.m. Oct. 19. Cooper Mill and Spruce Run roads, Lewis Township, Union County. A blue Pivot Mach 429 trail bicycle was found in the middle of the roadway.
n Theft. Oct. 18-19. Spruce Run and Running Gap roads, White Deer Township, Union County. Andrew Shubin, 56, of State College, reported that his powder blue Pivot 429 Mountain Bike valued at $6,000 was removed from the rear of his car sometime overnight.
n Burglary. 4:15 a.m. Sept. 22. 8400 State Highway 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Lonnie Hoey, 31, of Paxinos, took a commercial desk valued at $600 from Town and Country Pools, Milton.
n Burglary. 6:54 p.m. Oct. 18. 111 Ridge Dr., Cooper Township, Montour County. Carissa Eifert, 34, of Danville, was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass and theft.
n Theft. 9 a.m. Oct. 18. Continental Boulevard and White Hall Road, Limestone Township, Montour County. Christine Moser, 46, of Turbotville, reported the theft of a 2-foot by 2-foot metal framed sign with the wording “Land Auction” and a photo of the land parcel depicted on the sign.
n Crash. 10:34 p.m. Oct. 18. River Drive east of Mount Zion Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County. A 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Calvin A. Deitrick, 19, of Elysburg, struck rocks in the roadway causing disabling damage.
n Criminal mischief. Oct. 9-16. 3095 Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Daniel Shaffer, 71, of Milton, reported that an unknown person damaged the spouting on the building.
n Theft of lost/mislaid property. Noon Oct. 2. 1812 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County. Emily Houstin, 25, of Danville reported that a package that was delivered to her residence was stolen.
n Crash. 4:13 p.m. Oct. 16. State Highway 54 at its intersection with Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. As a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Rex L. Millington, 61, of Sunbury, slowed to make a left hand turn, a 2001 Subaru Outback driven by Brandon W. Shultz, 30, of Muncy, attempted to pass it on the left. The front passenger side of Shultz’s vehicle struck the front driver side of Millington’s vehicle.
n Crash. 11:35 p.m. Oct. 18. Route 104 at its intersection with Mensch Road, Limestone Township, Union County. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Diana Ptaszkowski, 60, of Lewisburg, struck the left rear bumper area of a 2017 Mazda 3 driven by Ashley R. Groff, 33, of Milton, causing it to rotate 180 degrees clockwise. Ptaszkowski was cited for following too closely.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Theft by deception. Sept. 16. An unknown person used the bank information of Jacob McKnight, 58, of McClure, to obtain checks in their name. This person then sent a check to a resident of Illinois in the amount of $9,800. The check recipient realized there was fraudulent activity and made contact with McKnight to report it.
n Crash. 7:05 p.m. Route 35 at its intersection with South Market Street, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 2001 Volkswagen Passat driven by Kody D. Shatto, 25, of Sunbury, entered the intersection traveling northbound and was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rebecca L. Ferry, 22, of Richfield.