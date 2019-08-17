STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n DUI. 12:20 a.m. Aug. 4. App Road near Bethpage Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2004 Ford Focus driven by Sloan W. Carter, 18, of Winfield, was attempting to negotiate a left curve when it struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Carter was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
n Assault/fear by physical menace. 6:12 p.m. July 30. Spruce Street, Spring Township, Snyder County. Alan Billow, 25, of Middleburg, brandished a knife and pointed the knife at a 56 year old male, of McClure, as he walked towards Billow.
n Theft. Aug. 4-7. 135 Mattern Road, Spring Township, Snyder County. Trudy Wenrich, 34, of Beaver Springs, reported the theft of a trail camera memory card valued at $15.
n Criminal mischief. 3:55 a.m. Aug. 9. Ulsh Gap Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. John Troxell Jr., 34, of Middleburg, drove over a plastic lawn chair valued at $5 and belonging to a 27 year old female of McClure, causing it to break.
n Found property. 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9. A wallet was found in the area of Route 522 and Pawling Station Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. The wallet was taken to PSP Selinsgrove where it is being retained upon being contacted by the owner.
n Receiving stolen property. 10:58 p.m. July 15. South Old Trail/East Mill Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for registration violations and equipment violations. The vehicle failed to stop for PSP’s lights and sirens and began to flee at a high rate of speed in an attempt to lose troopers. The pursuit continued into Union County before it was terminated for safety concerns. The vehicle was found abandoned on Dietrich Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. During the investigation, the driver was revealed to be Dakota Haines, 23, of Mifflinburg, and the passengers were Jessica Camp, 19, of Millmont, and Zachary Carl, 23, of Mount Carmel. Carl has been arrested for his involvement with this crime. Haines and Camp have not yet been apprehended. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Haines and Camp, they are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.
n DUI. 12:34 a.m. July 6. South Market Street and Oxford Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County. During a traffic stop, the operator, Amber Brown, 27, of Selinsgrove, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.
n Hit and run. Aug. 11. Shaffer Lane west of Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. An unknown vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle then fled the scene.
n Retail theft. 2:39 p.m. Aug. 7. Dollar General, 8884 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Police were dispatched for a report of retail theft. An investigation determined that there was insufficient evidence to make an arrest.
n Harassment. 9:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Back Mountain Road, Spring Township, Snyder County. Jeffrey Kohler, 38, of McClure, got into an argument with a 31 year old female, of McClure. The female slipped and fell to the ground and while on the ground, Kohler spit on her.
n Strangulation. 12:22 p.m. Aug. 8. Zerbe Road, Center Township, Snyder County. During a domestic dispute, Cerissa Herman, 37, of Selinsgrove, entered the residence of a 55 year old female, of Middleburg, and assaulted her. Herman was arrested and arraigned.
n Crash. 1:28 p.m. Aug. 5. Route 522 at its intersection with Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. A Toyota RAV4 driven by Maria A. Bowersox, 76, of Selinsgrove, proceeded out from the stop sign on University Avenue onto the travel lanes of Route 522 to cross to Salem Road and was struck by a 2011 Nissan Frontier driven by Jason L. Kaufman, 39, of Selinsgrove. Bowersox’s vehicle continued northeast and struck a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Melissa G. Bechtel, 45, of Selinsgrove. All three vehicles sustained disabling damage. Bowersox was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
n Crash. 8:11 a.m. Aug. 10. Jackson Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Samuel W. Marks, 37, of Middleburg, started to exit a driveway and entered the path of a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Kelsey L. Hauck, 23, of Winfield, striking the entire right side. Marks was cited for vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
n Hit and run. 2:26 a.m. Aug. 11. Route 204 just east of Kratzerville Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. A vehicle was traveling south when it exited the left side of the roadway and struck a road sign. One of the metal posts from the sign then struck a wooden fence causing damage.
n Theft. 4:01 p.m. Aug. 13. 394 End Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County. A fraudulent check for $250 was issued from the bank account of Central PA Youth Ministries, Shamokin Dam.
n Harassment. 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13. New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township, Snyder County. Matthew Hackenberg, 34, of Winfield was cited with harassment after investigation revealed a domestic dispute with a 29 year old female, of Winfield, included physical contact.
STATE POLICE, STONINGTON
n Drug possession. 11:58 a.m. July 15. 1 Kelley Dr., Coal Township, Northumberland County. Pawel Bis, 31, of Philadelphia, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and also displayed signs of impairment.
n Crash. 6:40 p.m. Aug. 2. State Route 61 south of Dogwood Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. As a 2004 Ford F-150XLT driven by Anthony F. Zulkowski, 38, of Paxinos, was slowing because of water across the roadway, a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by Kyle G. Burns, 28, of Coal Township, failed to slow down and lost control striking the rear of Zulkowski’s vehicle.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
n DUI. 11:26 p.m. July 26. Buffalo and White Top roads, Buffalo Township, Union County. During a traffic stop for traffic violations, the operator of the vehicle, Stanley Griffin, 23, of Milton, showed indicators of being under the influence of alcohol and being impaired. Griffin was placed through SFST and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.
n DUI on drugs. 12:15 a.m. July 13. Shakespeare Avenue and James Street, Milton, Northumberland County. A 2002 Ford Escape driven by Mason Edison, 18, of New Columbia, was stopped for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop is was discovered that Edison was operating the vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw request. Blood results indicated that Edison was operating the vehicle while under the influence of marijuana.
n Crash. 2:17 p.m. Aug. 11. US Route 15 south of main access road, Gregg Township, Union County. A vehicle proceeded into the southbound travel lane on Route 15 without clearance. A 2002 Harley-Davidson driven by Timothy M. McCratic, 42, of Coudersport, traveled into the center turn lane to avoid a crash and side swiped a 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Sarah J. Getchey, 24, of Shamokin. McCratic’s fell off the motorcycle as it overturned in the center travel lane. The vehicle that continued without clearance traveled south on Route 15 without stopping. McCratic was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
n Criminal mischief. Aug. 9-10. High Street, New Berlin, Union County. A 67 year old female, of New Berlin, reported that four eggs were thrown against the side of her house.
n Found property. 9:03 a.m. Aug. 10. 8900 State Highway 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A yellow gas powered bicycle was found. The owner is encouraged to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
n Theft/crime by deception. Aug. 2. 1427 Black Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. An unknown person transferred $3,900 from the account of Brett Parrish, 32, of Lewisburg, to his/her account.
n Retail theft. July 25. 105 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Casey Sheaffer, 32, of Middleburg, stole four pairs of 14 carat gold earrings and one pair of 10 carat gold earrings.
n Harassment by communication. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. 63 Gearhart Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Someone posted multiple inappropriate photographs of Casey Derrick, 36, of Turbotville, on Facebook.
n Fleeing and eluding. 3:48 a.m. Aug. 10. State Highway 54/Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP Milton initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta. Craig Mutschler, 33, of Williamsport, stopped the car after failing to yield for a short distance. Once the vehicle was stopped, Mutschler fled from the vehicle on foot and into a densely wooded area.