Watsontown Police
n Possession of controlled substance. 5:42 p.m. June 6. 10 block of East Fourth Street, Watsontown. Police investigated a report of a reckless driver. A subsequent investigation by the K9 Unit found that Samuel R. Stewart III, 42, of Watsontown, was in possession of heroin and hypodermic needles.
n Hit and run crash. 10 p.m. June 6. Parking lot of the Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown. A driver left the scene without notifying anyone after striking and causing damage to a vehicle. Surveillance video from the area is being reviewed as well as other evidence from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or 570-742-8771.
n Assault. 6:45 p.m. June 7. 701 Ash St., Watsontown. Brent L. Allabach, 34, of Watsontown, was charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after striking another male multiple times in the head.
n Harassment. 6:30 p.m. June 9. 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown. Justina Gauger, 28, of Watsontown, was charged with one summary count of harassment after striking a person in the face.
n Bad checks. 5:14 p.m. April 17. Lingle’s Market, 15 W. Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown. Clarissa Paige, 35, of Watsontown, issued a bad check in the amount of $57.38 and failed to make the necessary restitution.
State Police, Milton
n Crash. 3:50 p.m. June 3. Continental Boulevard at its intersection with PA 642, Valley Township, Montour County. From the left turn lane of Route 54, a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by Jerry W. Hans, 78, of Fayetteville, N.Y., turned left toward Route 642 westbound and traveled into an oncoming 2009 SMC Sierra driven by Daniel R. Newsanger, 27, of Schuylkill Haven. Hans was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was cited for vehicle turning left.
n Crash. 2:32 a.m. June 2. Johnstown Road east of Continental Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. A 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Wade A. Kauffman, 25, of Milton, failed to negotiate the left curve and lost control, left the south shoulder of the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled over. Kauffman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was cited for restraint systems.
n Drug possession. 2:35 a.m. May 10. Route 15/Old Mill Road, Gregg Township, Union County. During a traffic stop for traffic offenses, Jasmine Harvey, 20, of McAlisterville, and Hailey Nungesser, 18, of Sunbury, were found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
n Crash. 4:08 p.m. June 6. Route 15 northbound across from Weis Markets, Westbranch Highway, Union County. A 2007 Jeep Wrangler driven by Chad R. Bettleyon, 44, of Lewisburg, struck the rear of a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Dollie M. Keefer, 71, of New Columbia, causing it to strike the rear of a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by Preston Gray, 27, of Arlington, Va., which then struck the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Oliver Holmes, 83, of Hughesville. Keefer and her passenger, Kenneth Keefer, 74, of New Columbia, were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
State Police, Selinsgrove
n DUI/drugs. 2:02 a.m. June 4. South Market Street/University Avenue, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. During a traffic stop, Zachary Young, 47, of Port Trevorton, was determined to be under the influence of an unknown drug. Young was placed under arrest and transported to PSP Selinsgrove for a chemical test of his blood which he refused.
n Crash. 6:03 a.m. June 9. Mill Road west of Greenbrier Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2003 Ford Focus driven by Brittney M. Falcon, 19, of Middleburg, crossed from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane striking a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Tammy L. Fetter, 46, of Sunbury.
n Other. 5:17 p.m. June 9. A dog belonging to Rosemary Bowers, 40, of Selinsgrove, entered the property of Darwin Bobb, 63, of Selinsgrove.
n Theft of services. 9:30 p.m. June 6. A&A Auto, 2075 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A male threw garbage in the dumpster without permission. Prosecution was declined by A&A.
n Retail theft. 8:40 a.m. June 7. Harvey’s Food Mart, 9082 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Two 17 year old males, of Middleburg, took a JUUL Virginia Tobacco.
n Burglary. June 5-8. A burglary was reported at 353 Kuster Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
n Retail theft. 2:58 p.m. June 7. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Sandra Ramirez, 70, of Lewisburg, was arrested for retail theft after taking Sally Hansen Insta-Dri valued at $11.88, and two Body Fantasies products valued at $2.88 each. Ramirez was placed in Snyder County Prison.
n Scattering rubbish. 7:39 a.m. June 5. 105 Cooper Lane, Adams Township, Snyder County. Trash was left on the side of the roadway.