State Police, Selinsgrove
n Hit and run. 10:01 a.m. June 13. North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2011 Chevrolet HHR driven by Vincent Lamb, 69, of Mount Pleasant Mills, struck a traffic sign off the right side of the roadway and then fled the scene. There were two witnesses to this crash who were interviewed via telephone. Lamb was cited for drivers required to be licensed, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, and roadways laned for traffic.
n DUI. 6:51 p.m. June 2. North Susquehanna Trail/Runyan Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. During a traffic stop, Jason Nace, 39, of Mifflintown, was put through Standarized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.
n False identification statement. 1:20 p.m. June 9. Wedgewood Garden/Route 35, Penn Township, Snyder County. During a traffic stop for traffic violations, the driver, Michael Loduca, 30, of Marietta, Ga., did not have identification and verbally gave law enforcement a false ID. Loduca was then detained and transported back to PSP Selinsgrove where he was properly identified. While being identified, Loduca physically resisted Troopers requests. After proper identification was made, it was discovered that Loduca had an active warrant for his arrest out of Northampton County, Pa.
n Theft of lost/mislaid property. 7:45 p.m. May 21. Walmart, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Sean Sweger Hoey, 28, of Selinsgrove, stole the misplaced property of a 31 year old female, of McClure.
n Crash. 10:46 a.m. June 12. North Susquehanna Trail at its intersection with Lori Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Sandra L. Tartamella, 70, of McClure, failed to stop and collided with the rear of a 2009 Ford Escape driven by David E. Newman, 33, of Freeburg, which was then pushed into the rear of a 2016 Kia Sorento driven by Michael S. Marr, 60, of Muncy.
n Crash. 6:41 p.m. June 11. Grangers Road east of Route 15 S, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Samson B. Hayter, 22, of Selinsgrove, failed to yield the right-of-way while stopped at a stop sign and its front bumper area struck the driver side front bumper area of a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Scott R. Billings, 55, of Selinsgrove. Billings’ vehicle sustained disabling damage and Hayter’s vehicle had minor damage. Harter was cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
n DUI crash/drugs. 7:27 p.m. May 13. 14340 Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County. After a vehicle crash, the driver of the 2008 Ford Focus, Travis Stump, 20, of Middleburg, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
n Theft from building. 10:03 p.m. April 28. Paxtonville VFW, 1555 Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A suspected theft occurred.
n Crash. 5:59 p.m. June 11. South Susquehanna Trail at its intersection with Aquaduct Road, Union Township, Snyder County. A 1997 Ford E350 driven by Kevin A. Hood, 34, of Middleburg, was responding to a medical emergency that had occurred in the northbound lane of travel on North Susquehanna Trail and was utilizing its audible and visual signals. The emergency vehicle traveled partially onto the western shoulder of the roadway in an attempt to perform a U turn namely in the crossover area. As Hood signaled and began to turn left, the emergency vehicle was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Gregory R. Hess, 70, of Mechanicsburg, which then exited the roadway, struck a concrete electrical box and continued through a grassy area. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Hess was cited for duty of driver on approach of emergency vehicle.
State Police, Bloomsburg
n Crash. 6:34 a.m. June 10. Legion Road east of River Drive, Montour Township, Columbia County. A 2014 Peterbilt SP Constr driven by Laban A. Gingerich, 48, of Mifflinburg, was backing onto Legion Road from a private driveway, when it went off an embankment and overturned onto its passenger side which in turn spilled its load of logs onto Legion Road. Gingerich was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling passenger side damage and was towed from the scene.
State Police, Lewistown
n Harassment. 3 p.m. April 28. Crestwood Lane, Decatur Township, Mifflin County. During a verbal argument, Norman Jones, 31, of McClure, shoved a 35 year female, of McClure, onto a bed.