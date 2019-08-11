WATSONTOWN POLICE
n Failing to keep dog confined. 4:16 p.m. July 31. Darian Decker, 26, of Watsontown was charged with one summary count of failing to keep her dog confined. Decker’s dog was found running at large where it attempted to attack another dog which was secured within the fence of that owner’s property at a residence in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
n Driving while operating privileges suspended/revoked. 4:30 p.m. July 31. John G. Decker Jr., 52, of Watsontown, was operating a tan in color Jeep in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue while his operating privileges were suspended/revoked. Decker has been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while operating a vehicle while his operating privileges were suspended/revoked due to a prior DUI conviction. Decker has also been charged with a summary count of driving without a license.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n DUI. 7:24 a.m. July 31. New Berlin Highway at its intersection with Globe Mills Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. A 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by George R. Stephens, 53, of Middleburg, failed to properly negotiate a left hand turn and struck a guiderail just south of the intersection with the passenger side. The vehicle continued traveling forward before striking a guiderail at the northern edge of the intersection, where it proceeded airborne for several feet over the embankment before striking a tractor, a van, and another tractor that were parked in the grassy area below the embankment. Stephens’s vehicle sustained disabling damage. Stephens was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance.
n DUI. 9:40 p.m. July 26. Route 204 and Perkinson Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. During a traffic stop for a speed violation, the operator, Dylan Maneval, 20, of Mifflinburg, performed SFST’s which indicated impairment. Lab results were acquired and charges were filed.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Crash. 12:19 p.m. Aug. 2. Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A 2005 Saturn Ion driven by Jennifer J. Decastro, 18, of Milton, failed to yield to a 2003 Subaru Outback driven by Stephen R. Barnish, 56, of Milton, after entering the roadway from a stop sign. Barnish’s vehicle struck the driver’s side door area of Decastro’s vehicle with its front bumper area. After being struck, Decastro’s vehicle traveled backwards off the southern berm and struck a chain-link fence. Both vehicles suffered disabling damage. Decastro was wearing a safety belt and suffered serious injury to the hip and back area. She was transported by Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. Barnish was wearing a safety belt and suffered minor injury to the head and leg. He was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment. Decastro was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
n Crash. 1:13 p.m. July 30. State Highway 235 north of Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County. A 2007 Suzuki XL-7/Grand Vitara driven by Cheryl L. McCluskey, 65, of Philipsburg, went off the east shoulder of the roadway and down an embankment.
n Theft. 314 Vine St., New Berlin, Union County. James Underhill, 44, of New Berlin, ordered vehicle parts from William Kroskey, 55, of Aliquippa. On Oct. 12, 2018, Kroskey delivered parts for another client but did not deliver parts for Underhill. Kroskey was paid $4,858.80 for the parts that were not received yet for promise of delivery on Oct. 19, 2018. Kroskey never delivered the parts.
n Harassment. 9:49 p.m. Aug. 1. 400 block of High Street, Kelly Township, Union County. Colby Swanger, 25, of Milton, was charged with harassment after he pushed and shoved a 23 year old female, of Milton.
n DUI. 11:33 p.m. July 19. Broad Street and River Road, Kelly Township, Union County. While arriving on scene for a report of a disabled motorist, it was determined that the operator of the vehicle, Jessica Bauer, 39, of South Williamsport, was under the influence of alcohol.