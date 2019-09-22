WATSONTOWN POLICE
• Disorderly conduct. 9:58 p.m. Sept. 11. East Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown. Anthony Perrone, 18, of Turbotville, and Mark Krisher, 41, of Watsontown, were cited after both males engaged in fighting viewed by multiple witnesses.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
• Drug possession. 1:46 a.m. Aug. 29. North Susquehanna Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. During a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation, it was discovered that a passenger, Michael Oldt, 30, of New Berlin, was in possession of drugs and related drug paraphernalia.
• PFA violation. 12:50 p.m. Sept. 9. Walnut Street, Center Township, Snyder County. Zachary Haines, 27, of Selinsgrove, who was incarcerated for a previous PFA violation, committed another violation by attempting to call the protected party, a 40 year old female, of Middleburg, on 27 different occasions while in Snyder County Prison.
• Theft of motor vehicle. 340 Kreamer Ave., Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Shalea Smith, 36, of Mount Carmel, reported a 2006 silver Chevrolet Impala was taken from a residential driveway sometime during the late afternoon to early evening hours on Aug. 31.
• Crash. 9:15 p.m. Sept. 10. South Susquehanna Trail just north of Old Route 15, Chapman Township, Snyder County. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jola A. Bahajak, 26, of Selinsgrove, exited the lane of travel and struck a guiderail impact attenuator which was in the median. The vehicle proceeded across both lanes of travel before coming to rest. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Bahajak was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
• Crash. 3:38 a.m. Sept. 4. Heister Valley Road 0.1 miles west of Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Corey J. Mark, 32, of Laurel, Del., left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle continued traveling for a brief distance before overturning onto its side. Mark was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. He was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
• Retail theft. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Amanda Wasilewski, 27, of Shamokin, was apprehended by Loss Prevention employees. Charges for retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia have been filed.
• Trespass. 9:45 a.m. Sept. 6. 2603 Fultz Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. Rebecca Shaffer, 37, of Selinsgrove, entered the residence of a 24 year old female, of McClure without permission.
• Crash. 1:37 p.m. Sept. 14. New Berlin Highway east of Middleburg New Berlin Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Kelly A. Erb, 50, of New Berlin, lost traction while negotiating a right curve and her 2018 Jeep Wrangler traveled off the roadway, onto the shoulder, and struck an embankment. The vehicle continued forward and overturned coming to rest on the driver side. Erb was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
• Crash. 2:56 p.m. Sept. 17. Route 104 north of Martin Brothers Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. A 2005 Ford Explorer driven by Martha K. Spade, 57, of Liverpool, was rear ended by a 2018 Ford F-150XLT driven by Christopher D. Kline, 31, of Middleburg. Kline's vehicle sustained disabling damage. Spade's vehicle received minor damage. Spade was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. Kline was cited for following too closely.
STATE POLICE, MILTON
• Crash. 3:25 p.m. Aug. 10. State Highway 304 at its intersection with County Line Road, Union Township, Union County. A 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 (van) driven by a 17 year old female, of Winfield, approached the intersection and attempted to make a right hand turn. The vehicle was traveling too fast and exited off the east shoulder of County Line Road and crashed into a ditch. The driver was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed.
• Crash. 2:27 p.m. Sept. 10. Westbranch Highway at its intersection with River Road, Kelly Township, Union County. A 2019 Nissan Frontier driven by Jeffry L. Forsberg, 60, of Fremont, Neb., was rear-ended by a 2017 Chevrolet box truck driven by Tur Juqder, 50, of Hanover, Mo.
• Assault with weapon. 10:28 p.m. Sept. 7. 200 State Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Padro Hernandez, 33, of Duncannon, entered into the bedroom of Keith Cole, 38, of Williamsport, and stabbed him twice in the chin with a pencil.
• Criminal mischief. 8:54 p.m. Sept. 10. Cemetery Street, White Deer Township, Union County. Derrick Michael Bennett, 33, of New Columbia, damaged property of Tyler Joseph Metzger, 25, of New Columbia, by throwing a rock at the windshield of a 2005 silver Dodge Ram 2500, resulting in a crack in the center of the windshield. Damage is valued at $200.
RALPHO TOWNSHIP POLICE
• Crash. 5:20 p.m. Sept. 18. State Route 487 in front of the Dough Roller. A 2012 Toyota Prius driven by Joy Barnette, of California, was rear ended by a 2007 Ford Mustang driven by David Nagle Jr., of Paxinos. Both vehicle sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. A passenger in Nagle's vehicle, Jessica Vezo was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.