STATE POLICE, MILTON
n Theft. 5:17 p.m. Oct. 5. 454 Mount Zion Dr., Cooper Township, Montour County. John Hummer, 65, of Danville purchased a trailer off Craigslist for $1,600 on Sept. 27, 2019, but the seller never shipped the trailer and has refused to make any further contact with him.
n Crash. 11:26 p.m. Oct. 9. Sodom Road at its intersection with Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. A 1999 Nissan Frontier driven by Austin J. Miller, 21, of Williamsport, failed to stop at the marked stop sign, traveled off the west side of Housels Run Road, and struck an embankment. Miller was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
n Theft. 3 p.m. July 25. 988 State Highway 304, Union Township, Union County. A person deceived Alexandra Pita, 42, of Winfield, by offering patio furniture for sale in an online advertisement. The company is called Weiufuw and is a fraudulent website. Pita came across this website while on her Facebook account.
n Criminal mischief. 3:14 p.m. Sept. 27. 3 North St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Christine Rate-Tucker, 33, of Williamsport, broke a glass table belonging to Elizabeth Rate, 71, of Watsontown.
n Retail theft. 3:19 p.m. Sept. 13. Dollar General, 16786 Route 15, Allenwood, Gregg Township, Union County. Jason Swartz, 42, of Millerstown, took six grape 5-hour Energy drinks worth $17.70 without paying. It was then discovered that Swartz was in possession of three hypodermic needles, a small amount of methamphetamine, and a suboxone tablet which he did not have a prescription for.
n Crash. 3:36 p.m. Oct. 11. State Highway 104 at its intersection with Wildwood Road, Limestone Township, Union County. A 2004 Ford Taurus X driven by Garry M. Romig, 20, of Millmont, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Mildred E. Lenig, 76, of Shamokin, causing a head-on collision. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Lenig was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. Romig was cited for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
n Crash. 4:02 p.m. Oct. 11. Montour Boulevard west of County Line Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County. There was a back log of traffic from a construction zone. A 2007 Toyota Yaris driven by Tamara S. Cabral, 33, of Danville, was stopped and a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Ashleigh M. Lacey, 30, of Rock Hill, S.C. and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by James T. Harding, 74, of Danville were slowing to a stop. A 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Damian G. Swisher, 24, of Bloomsburg did not realize the other vehicles were slowing and hit Lacey’s vehicle causing it to hit Harding’s vehicle causing it to hit Cabral’s vehicle. Swisher was cited for following too closely.
n DUI crash. 11:10 p.m. Aug. 30. 3759 Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County. While responding to a motor vehicle crash, the driven of the 2007 Nissan Altima, Ralph Butler, 58, of Georgetown, Del., was arrested for DUI (alcohol and drug).
n Criminal mischief. 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12. 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Someone damaged a cable line belonging to Joyce Spaid, 58, of Mifflinburg.
n Harassment. 8:45 p.m. Oct. 9. 200 State Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Someone attacked Jenna Hively, 28, of Williamsport, unprovoked by pulling on the back of her shirt causing her to fall to the hallway floor.
n Harassment. 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. Someone struck Marylouise Tahuilan, 30, of Danville, in the side of the head while she was standing in the medication line, causing a minor injury to her head.
n Criminal mischief, agricultural. Oct. 1-5. 160 Paradise St., Turbotville, Northumberland County. Someone drove a vehicle through a soybean field owned by Daniel Schrack, 36, of Turbotville, causing extensive damage in the amount of $2,000.
n DUI. 3:04 a.m. Oct. 13. Polly Pine Road, Hartleton, Union County. During a traffic stop for a vehicle passing in a no passing zone, the operator, Anthony Irvine, 43, of Millmont, showed indicators of impairment. Irvine admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages. Irvine was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and multiple summary traffic violations.
n Criminal mischief. Oct. 14. 2200 I80 W, Liberty Township, Montour County. Someone pulled a door off the women’s restroom stall at the PennDOT rest area in Bloomsburg.
STATE POLICE, SELINSGROVE
n Retail theft. 6:07 p.m. Oct. 11. Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Crystal Kieffer, 28, of Shamokin, took multiple grocery items valued at $253.54 without paying.
n DUI. 7:43 p.m. Sept. 28. West Pine Street and Susquehanna Avenue, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. During a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations, Ronald Shutika, 53, of Middleburg, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
n Theft. 9 a.m. Oct. 4. 100 Pine Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Richard Metzger, 47, of Selinsgrove, paid $2,000 for electric repairs that were not completed. The person later returned and completed the repairs as he originally agreed to and Metzger dropped all charges.
n Theft. Oct. 5-10. Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 38 year old male, of Middleburg, had a tree stand and trail camera stolen from his property.