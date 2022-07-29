A New York City man traveling on Interstate 180 was found with more than 300 grams of cocaine and suspected drug money following a traffic stop and canine search of the vehicle, according to state police in Milton.
Jeffrey Dukes, 29, of Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, N.Y., was charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities; and two misdemeanor counts of intentionally possessing a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed by state Trooper Matthew Lesher, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
At 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Lesher conducted a traffic stop on a white 2019 Infiniti Q50 bearing New York registration on Interstate 180 in the eastbound lane in Turbot Township for alleged multiple traffic violations. Upon contact with the operator, identified as Dukes, police said multiple factors of criminal activity were present.
A consent to search was requested but denied. Canine handler Trooper Christopher Isbitski and his partner Canine Diego responded to the scene. Isbitski deployed Diego on the vehicle and the dog alerted on the vehicle, police said.
The vehicle and Dukes were transported to the state police barracks where a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle took place several hours later at 12:02 a.m. Thursday, which resulted in approximately 310 grams of suspected cocaine, bulk U.S. currency and six plastic vials that contained marijuana residue, police said.
A test was conducted and the substance tested positive for cocaine, police said.
Diego also alerted on the currency, police said.
Dukes was arraigned on Thursday and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 10.