LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University student allegedly raped a fellow student while she was drunk in her dormitory in November, according to Bucknell University's Department of Public Safety.
Ethan James McNamara, 21, of Lewisburg, was charged with two felony counts of rape. The charges were filed by Chief of Public Safety Officer Anthony Morgan in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Morgan reported he met with the alleged victim on May 3. She alleged that McNamara raped her twice in her room on Nov. 12 after drinking and being in "an altered mental state" on Nov. 11 due to her level of intoxication, police said.
Witnesses said the woman was highly intoxicated and could not stand on her own power. One witness said the woman "blacked out" and had never been that intoxicated before, according to court documents.
The witnesses said they left the room for the night and McNamara was alone with the alleged victim, police said.
McNamara asked to stay the night, but the woman doesn't remember agreeing, police said.
Prior to the sexual assault, the woman remembered McNamara helping her to the bathroom, giving her a drink of water and allegedly kissing her, police said.
She said she fell asleep and he allegedly raped her twice, police said.
The woman said she did not consent to sexual activities, police said.
McNamara was arraigned on Tuesday and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. June 22 in front of Rowe.